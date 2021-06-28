CAMANCHE – After a couple of strong starts, the Prince of Peace baseball team faltered late to drop two to Tri-Rivers Conference opponent Calamus-Wheatland, 13-1 and 5-1 on Thursday.
Following the doubleheader with the Warriors, the Irish fell 16-3 to Easton Valley on Saturday.
Against the Warriors, the Irish recorded just four hits and one run in the first contest, the run batted in by senior Kyle Sager. Sager also took the mound for the Irish.
Prince of Peace trailed by just three runs until the fifth inning when the Warriors put up nine runs.
“First game, we looked good for the first inning or two but couldn’t keep the pace on offense,” Sager said. “Cal-Wheat did do a good job of putting the ball in play but we always have to looking to limit our errors and make plays when they come to us.”
There were four fielding errors by the Irish in their first outing. The Irish have 43 errors through their first 13 games and a roster full of underclassmen. Just two seniors and one junior grace the lineup.
JR Wauford took the mound for the second outing, completing the full seven innings for the Irish. They had the game tied through the third, but the Warriors plated two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to extend to a game-winning lead.
“Really just a more solid game the second time through — less errors and more discipline in the field and on the base paths,” Wauford said. “Had a lot on nice heads up plays in the outfield and especially in the infield getting the lead runners out.”
Of the five runs, two were earned and Wauford recorded seven strikeouts.
“JR [Wauford] had a strong outing and threw some really nice stuff,” Sager said. “We played better defense second game, a nice throw to home plate on a heads up play from Kyler [Wallace] at shortstop prevented one of their runs but we still had too many miscues on throws and they managed to bring around five runs.”
Wauford also had the sole RBI in the second game. In those second seven innings, the Irish only put up two hits. Kyler Wallace and Wauford hit back-to-back doubles for the point.
“Our offense however also needs to be better,” Sager said. “It is never easy to win a game when we only put up one run in both games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.