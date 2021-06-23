Prince of Peace baseball

The Prince of Peace baseball team poses after defeating Lisbon for its first win of the season June 18, 2021 at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.

 Beau Troutman | Clinton Herald

Prince of Peace Irish

Record: 2-9

Conference record: 2-8, sixth Tri-Rivers East

Manager: Skylar Sanford

STAT LEADERS

Hits — Kyler Wallace, 11

Doubles — Wallace, 5

Triples — Hakael Powell, 1

Home runs — Jeremiah Wauford, 1

Walks — Kyle Sager, 8

Batting average — Wallace, .379

RBIs — Wallace, 9

Runs — Wauford, 8

Stolen bases — Wauford, 5

Innings pitched — Eric Berry, 14.1

Strikeouts — Wallace, 14

Earned run average — Berry, .586

Best record — Wallace, Wauford 1-1

RESULTS

June 1 — Marquette Catholic 10/16, Prince of Peace 2/3 (DH)

June 3 — Maquoketa Valley 11, Prince of Peace 1

June 10 — Starmont 5, Prince of Peace 3

June 14 — North Linn 21, Prince of Peace 1

June 17 — Springville 13, Prince of Peace 3

June 18 — Prince of Peace 3/10, Lisbon 13/8 (DH)

June 21 — Alburnett 18, Prince of Peace 0

June 22 — Prince of Peace 0/4, Midland 17/2 (DH)

REMAINING SCHEDULE

June 24 — vs. Calamus-Wheatland (DH)

June 26 — vs. Easton Valley (DH)

June 28 — at Central City

June 30 — at Edgewood-Colesburg

July 5 — at East Buchanan

ROSTER

1 Eric Berry SO 1B

2 Jaxon Dehner FR LF

3 Tate Ruden 08 2B

4 Brody Dehner SO C

5 Nehemiah Mallicoat 08 OF

6 Jeremiah Wauford JR SS

7 Kyler Wallace SR P

10 Kyle Sager SR CF

15 Alex Holcomb-Wallace FR 3B

22 Joey Malueg FR 2B

23 Logan Detterman 08 RF

24 Jhikeith McGraw FR SS

25 Hakael Powell 08 U

27 Jack Newcomb FR 1B

