Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.