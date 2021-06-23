Prince of Peace Irish
Record: 2-9
Conference record: 2-8, sixth Tri-Rivers East
Manager: Skylar Sanford
STAT LEADERS
Hits — Kyler Wallace, 11
Doubles — Wallace, 5
Triples — Hakael Powell, 1
Home runs — Jeremiah Wauford, 1
Walks — Kyle Sager, 8
Batting average — Wallace, .379
RBIs — Wallace, 9
Runs — Wauford, 8
Stolen bases — Wauford, 5
Innings pitched — Eric Berry, 14.1
Strikeouts — Wallace, 14
Earned run average — Berry, .586
Best record — Wallace, Wauford 1-1
RESULTS
June 1 — Marquette Catholic 10/16, Prince of Peace 2/3 (DH)
June 3 — Maquoketa Valley 11, Prince of Peace 1
June 10 — Starmont 5, Prince of Peace 3
June 14 — North Linn 21, Prince of Peace 1
June 17 — Springville 13, Prince of Peace 3
June 18 — Prince of Peace 3/10, Lisbon 13/8 (DH)
June 21 — Alburnett 18, Prince of Peace 0
June 22 — Prince of Peace 0/4, Midland 17/2 (DH)
REMAINING SCHEDULE
June 24 — vs. Calamus-Wheatland (DH)
June 26 — vs. Easton Valley (DH)
June 28 — at Central City
June 30 — at Edgewood-Colesburg
July 5 — at East Buchanan
ROSTER
1 Eric Berry SO 1B
2 Jaxon Dehner FR LF
3 Tate Ruden 08 2B
4 Brody Dehner SO C
5 Nehemiah Mallicoat 08 OF
6 Jeremiah Wauford JR SS
7 Kyler Wallace SR P
10 Kyle Sager SR CF
15 Alex Holcomb-Wallace FR 3B
22 Joey Malueg FR 2B
23 Logan Detterman 08 RF
24 Jhikeith McGraw FR SS
25 Hakael Powell 08 U
27 Jack Newcomb FR 1B
