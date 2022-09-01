CLINTON – North Linn got the better of Prince of Peace on Thursday night as they defeated the Irish in five sets.
North Linn took the first set, winning 25-19 before the Irish answered in set two with a 25-20. North Linn won set three but Prince of Peace battled in set four, winning 29-27.
In the winner take all set five, the Irish stuck around but it was North Linn who pulled off the win, taking the set 15-8 to seal the 3-2 match win.
“I am so proud of how our team never gave up even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted. We played hard against a good North Linn team.” Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy said.
Prince of Peace will be back on the court next Tuesday, Sept. 6 when they host Camanche at 6:15 p.m.
