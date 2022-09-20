CLINTON – The Irish handled Cedar Valley Christian easily on Tuesday night as they picked up a three set sweep.
The Irish took all three sets by the same score of 25-11. It was a complete team effort offensively as Nyah Thomas, Kyla Bellich and Shannon Kenneavy all had six kills. Sarah Moeller and Madison Zachert had five kills.
Thomas also put together an impressive five service aces as she dominated from behind the service line. Bellich led the team with seven dig.
The Irish will play again on Thursday at Marquette Catholic.
