Volleyball
Fall is back and so is Prince of Peace volleyball as they look to have a successful season.
Although they lost some pieces, they return Shannon Kenneavy and Sarah Moeller as they look to lead the Irish this season.
Their schedule consists of local matchups against Easton Valley, Camanche and tournaments at both Clinton High and Northeast.
Their season starts on Saturday, August 27th with a tournament at West Branch High School that begins at 9 a.m.
Schedule
8/27 Prince of Peace tournament @ West Branch, 9 a.m.
9/1 Prince of Peace vs. North Linn, 5:15 p.m.
9/6 Prince of Peace vs. Camanche, 6:15 p.m.
9/8 Prince of Peace @ Maquoketa Valley, 5:15 p.m.
9/10 Prince of Peace tournament @ Wilton High School, 9 a.m.
9/15 Prince of Peace @ Midland, 5:15 p.m.
9/17 Prince of Peace tournament @ Clinton, 8:30 a.m.
9/20 Prince of Peace vs. CVC, 5:15 p.m.
9/22 Prince of Peace @ Marquette Catholic, 5:15 p.m.
9/27 Prince of Peace vs. Easton Valley, 5:15 p.m.
9/29 Prince of Peace vs. North Cedar, 5:15 p.m.
10/1 Prince of Peace tournament @ Northeast, 9 a.m.
10/4 Prince of Peace @ Lisbon, 5:15 p.m.
10/6 Prince of Peace vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 5:15 p.m.
10/10 Prince of Peace tournament @ Midland, 4:30 p.m.
10/13 Conference tournament @ TBA, 4 p.m.
10/16 Conference tournament @ Central City, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Prince of Peace cross country looks to have another solid year of races.
They return 2022 CHAPY Boys Cross Country runner of the year Marcus Blount who will try to make state for the fourth consecutive year here in his senior campaign.
Their season starts at Regina on September 1st at 4 p.m.
Schedule
9/1 Varsity meet @ Regina, 4 p.m.
9/8 Varsity meet @ Northeast, 4:30 p.m.
9/13 Varsity meet @ North Scott, 3:45 p.m.
9/15 Varsity meet @ Cascade, 4 p.m.
9/19 Varsity meet @ Bellevue, 4 p.m.
9/24 Varsity meet @ Anamosa, 9 a.m.
9/29 Varsity meet @ Western Dubuque Epworth, 4:15 p.m.
10/3 Varsity meet @ Marquette Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
10/6 Varsity meet @ Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.
