CLINTON — At Homecoming this year, the Prince of Peace girls basketball team was playing for a lot more than just a Homecoming crown.
The Irish, following their 60-34 win over Midland, posed for pictures in their #DoItForDave Homecoming T-shirts and celebrated head coach Dave Nelson, who missed yet another game as he battles an illness.
“It’s really cool to be able to honor him,” Irish senior Isabel Hansen said. “We wish that he could be here, but we heard news today that he was doing better and he’s back home, so that really made us all happy and I think that helped us to play even better, too.”
The Irish have more motivation than ever right now.
“It’s great motivation because we’re fighting for something special, because Dave is one of the best people you’ll meet,” senior Anabel Blount said. “Fighting for him is great motivation for us.”
In front of a home crowd wearing mostly #DoItforDave shirts, the Irish got off to a slow start, as Midland held a lead early in the first quarter.
However, the Irish made some defensive changes and took a 27-11 lead by halftime and Midland failed to catch up the rest of the game.
“Isabel Hansen stepped up and made some key shots, and defensively was really in the right spot to be disruptive pretty much the whole game,” Prince of Peace assistant coach Andy Isenhour said. “We tried some different things defensively and it put us in a little bit of foul trouble, but we’ll work through that and it gives us something to work through at practice.
“Good team play from everybody. Once we got through the first quarter, things smoothed out for us.”
Hansen led al players with 19 points. She said the team was able to get going once they were settled in.
“I think we just made some dumb turnovers in the beginning and then we started to play more like our team,” Hansen said. “This was the most people that have ever been here this year, so I think our nerves kicked in, but I think we played our best toward the end.”
Blount, who was second on the team with 16 points, agreed.
“Switching up our defense, being more aggressive and pushing up really helped us,” Blount said. “I think we were a little nervous coming out, our last homecoming game, Dave still not being here — we wanted to do well for him. The second quarter came around and we really turned it on, relaxed and played our game.”
The win helped the Irish improve to 14-4 as Midland fell to 3-14.
