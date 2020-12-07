CLINTON — The current Prince of Peace girls basketball seniors won four games as freshmen, eight games as sophomores and 13 as juniors.
The Irish are hoping that trend continues in 2020.
“We’re looking forward to being better than we were last season and just playing as a team,” Irish senior Isabel Hansen said.
Prince of Peace finished second in the Tri-Rivers conference last year and with plenty of returning experience, coach David Nelson is hoping this is their year.
“We’re no longer the young team in the conference,” Nelson said. “We need to prove the pain we’ve put up with the last three years has been worth it. We’ve got to come out prepared. Like every program, we’ve had a tremendous amount of illness, so we had literally been up and down the court once like most of the teams here. The conditioning just isn’t there yet.”
Irish senior Anabel Blount said coronavirus has thrown a wrench into things, but feels the team is in the right headspace to have a good season.
“It’s always hard to adjust at first with wearing masks and not being able to practice for so long, but we adapt well and I don’t have any worry about this season,” Blount said. “I think we’re going to have a really good year.”
So far this year, the Irish have a win over Calamus-Wheatland and a loss to Maquoketa Valley. Nelson said the team will have to prove it is capable of hanging with the top teams in the conference, namely Maquoketa and North Linn, who the Irish play Tuesday.
“We have to prove that we’re up there and we can play with some of those teams,” Nelson said. “It’s not going to be handed to us. We’re going to have to earn it, but we have kids that believe we can and that’s half of it. Now we just have to prove it on the court.”
Nelson is looking for leadership out of Hansen, Blount and junior Paige Kuehl.
“Just great kids,” Nelson said. “They work hard, they’re fundamentally sound — they rebound fantastically, they screen out, they do the little things. They’re very vocal too. I’ve had some good teams, but we didn’t have a lot of vocal leadership.
“These three are really stepping in and being very vocal.”
Blount and her teammates are taking that role seriously.
“Just being a team player,” Blount said. “Making sure my teammates look good, making sure they know where they are and what they’re doing, and making sure they’re comfortable when they’re out there because we have different people coming in all the time and that’s how I can be a leader.
“That’s what I’m mainly focused on — not really points or rebounds. That’d be great, too, but just making sure we’re working well as a team.”
The Irish are guard heavy, but have talented post players in junior Lilly Isenhour (conference leader is rebounds last season) and Sarah Moeller.
Nelson wants his team to play to its strengths.
“We’ve never really had pure, great shooters,” Nelson said. “What we have are good athletes. With those good athletes, we’re typically trying to do other things — we like to press, we like to attack the basket and draw fouls.
“Those are probably the two keys for us having success this year. We have to be able to turn the other team over and we have to get to the line and then we have to finish. If we do those things, we could have some success this year.”
For Blount, the objective is plain and simple.
“If we aren’t conference champs, that’s going to be a disappointment because we should be,” Blount said. “I firmly believe that we should be conference champs.”
