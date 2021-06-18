CLINTON — Prince of Peace freshman Alex Holcomb-Wallace knew he had to make a play.
“I was looking in the gap between third and second, and I was thinking, ‘I have two on me and I have to get this in,’” Holcomb-Wallace said. “So I waited back on the pitch, I let it come in and I got a blooper right in the middle. I was thinking, ‘We’ve got to stop them next,’ and then we got the ‘W.’”
Holcomb-Wallace hit a clutch RBI-single to help the Irish maintain a late lead and upset Lisbon 10-8 Friday at NelsonCorp Field.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Irish coach Skylar Sanford said. “All the hard work we’ve been putting in, not really getting results — I kept telling them, ‘Just believe, and the fundamentals are going to pay off. We’ve just got to string some baseball together.’
“Everything fell into place. Lisbon’s a great ball club. They were overlooking us a little bit, especially game one, they kind of piled it on us, but game two we stuck to our guns and came out firing.”
The Irish fell 13-3 in game one of the doubleheader, but game two was a much different story, with several lead changes and errors causing the momentum to shift back-and-forth.
Prince of Peace’s Eric Berry hit an RBI double in the top of the third that broke a 6-6 tie, which was followed by an RBI from Jaxon Dehner, who also later scored a run to put the Irish up 8-6.
Brody Dehner had an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to put the Irish up 9-6.
Lisbon scored two runs in the sixth and threatened a comeback, but Holcomb-Wallace’s RBI gave pitcher Jeremiah Wauford some more run support heading into the seventh. Wauford got a strikeout, caused a batter to pop up for an out and then Berry made the catch at first base for the groundout that ended the game.
“I love it, I’m so proud of them,” Sanford said. “It’s just everything I’ve been preaching since day one — we had to come together as a team. Often times with those errors, we start tucking our tails between our legs and there’s no coming out of that.
“We moved onto the next thing, which is great — baseball, it’s a game of failure. You can get on base three out of 10 times and you’re still going to be a hall of famer, so I tell these kids all the time, we’ve just got to string some stuff together and we’ll be okay.”
Prince of Peace improves to 1-7, while Lisbon fell to 12-7. The Irish play at 7 p.m. Monday on the road against Alburnett.
The Irish had a loud, excited celebration after the game. Holcomb-Wallace said he wouldn’t trade his teammates for anything.
“They’re energetic,” Holcomb-Wallace said. “They’re fun, they’re funny — I love playing with these guys. I’d never ask for a different team.”
