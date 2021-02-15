CLINTON – It was a team effort for the Prince of Peace boys basketball team Monday at the Joe O’Donnell Athletic Center.
The Irish (13-7) defeated Marquette Catholic (7-12) 60-41 in a Class 1A district first-round game. Easton Valley (19-0) defeated North Cedar (7-16) 63-43 at Miles. That sets up a second round bout between Easton Valley and Prince of Peace 7 p.m. Thursday at Miles.
“We played great as a team,” Irish senior DaSean Mingo said. “Everyone did their part. We had some ups and down, but coach tells us we’ve got to move on from every play — we can’t stay strung up on one play, one bad mistake. On to the next play and that’s what we tried to do tonight.”
The Irish held just a one-point lead after the first quarter, but opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run and led the rest of the way. The win completed a three-game season sweep over Marquette Catholic.
“It’s always tough to beat a team three times and we had some really close games, and they were missing a guy,” Prince of Peace coach Gerry Murphy said. “They could hit the 3, but luckily they weren’t tonight. We closed that out. I thought we did a pretty good job on (Carson Michels), especially that first quarter I thought we corralled him. He was kind of hesitant until the last quarter and then he really started getting after it again.
“They’re a dangerous team when they’re hitting and clicking. Everybody’s ran zone on us, so it kind of threw me off when they went man-to-man, so we were kind of rusty on that. We weren’t really in sync. The third quarter, I thought we really put pressure on and I thought our fast break was really working well.”
Mingo led the Irish with 15 points in his second game back from a four-game layoff because of a quarantine.
“I’m feeling great now,” Mingo said. “I got my legs back.”
Murphy praised CamRon Williams, who was second on the Irish with 13 points.
“I thought CamRon had a great second half for us,” Murphy said. “Hit a 3, had some steals, rebounds and he drove to the basket tough. I thought he picked it up.”
Kyler Wallace added 10 points.
The Irish now turn their attention to Easton Valley. The River Hawks, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A in the final boys basketball poll, previously defeated the Irish 60-48 on Dec. 22 and 80-53 on Jan. 23.
“When they’re hitting their 3s and running, they’re one of the better teams in the state,” Murphy said. “We’ve seen them a couple times and hopefully we can slow them down and have a really good game against them. It’s tournament time — you never know. We’re going to give them our best effort and hope we come out with a win.”
Mingo is ready to go.
“We’re very confident,” he said. “As a team, we’re doing great and I don’t plan on losing.”
