CLINTON — The Prince of Peace volleyball team got its mojo back.
One ace at a time.
The Irish slammed down a season-high 21 aces to defeat Midland 25-16, 25-9, 25-9 Thursday at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center.
“We just needed to get back to playing our ball,” Prince of Peace coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “I think after our loss against Lisbon, we were a little bit down — we were struggling to pull it together, but they did well Tuesday night and again here tonight.”
Irish senior Anabel Blount had 11 straight points in the first set and junior Lilly Isenhour had 12 straight in the second set.
“We haven’t had a run like that before,” Kenneavy said.
“Those are really important for us,” Isenhour said. “We’ve had games where we haven’t and we were just giving the ball back to them, so it was really important.”
Blount led the team with eight aces, senior Isabel Hansen had six and Isenhour added five.
“Serves are a really big part of the game,” Blount said. “If we can serve aggressively and consistently, then we can rack up a lot of points.”
The win comes after the Irish went 1-2 — including losses to Clinton and Wahlert Catholic — at the Clinton Invitational last weekend, preceded by a loss to Lisbon. The Irish have now rebounded with back-to-back wins after defeating Marquette Catholic earlier in the week.
“We were down after the Lisbon game,” Isenhour said. “We didn’t play how we wanted to in the Clinton High tournament, so it was good for us to come out and do well in this game and stay up the whole time.
“We’ve been off, and I think tonight was a big night for us to get to how we’ve been and back to who we are.”
The Irish improve to 11-6-1 while Midland falls to 2-18.
Blount led the Irish with 10 kills. Hansen had 27 assists. Isenhour had two blocks.
With their confidence restored, the Irish’s objective is to keep it going — every single game.
“We’re approaching it as, we can win every game no matter what,” Blount said. “We have it in our minds that we can win every game, so if we go out with that attitude, we can make it happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.