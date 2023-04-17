GOOSE LAKE - The Prince of Peace Irish hosted the Clinton River Kings in a local head to head match on Saturday afternoon.
The Irish continued to stay hot, scoring three goals in the first half while the River Kings were just able to net one to make it 3-1 heading into the half.
In the second half it was more of the same for the Irish, netting three more goals to secure the win 6-1. They extended their win streak to three games and are now 4-2.
This is the second time ever and the first time since 2015 that the Irish have defeated the River Kings in soccer. Clinton leads the head to head series 11-2 all-time.
For the River Kings, this is their third straight loss as they move to 3-3 on the year.
Marcus Blount led the way for Prince of Peace, scoring four goals while goalkeeper Eric Berry had seven saves on eight shots on goals. Blount has 16 goals on the year to lead the Irish. Berry has allowed 59 saves this year with an 84.3 percentage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.