CLINTON – Both offenses showed up as Prince of Peace hosted Central City in an offensive explosion that saw the Irish pick up a 10-7 win.
Brody Dehner got the start for the Irish as he pitched well in the first inning, allowing no runs to cross the board.
Despite a two out double the Irish couldn’t get much to happen in their half of the first inning as they would strand the runner on second base.
Things began to get tough for the Irish in the second inning as the Wildcats put on the pressure, scoring a pair of runs on a couple of hits in the inning. The Irish eventually got out of the inning after striking out the last batter.
A leadoff single by Eric Berry started things off in the second inning. He would steal second base before scoring on an RBI groundout to the Wildcat second baseman. The Irish stole back the second run as they drew the throw to second base and the runner came hustling home to tie things at two.
A walk and an error loaded the bases and put the Irish in prime position. Jeremiah Wauford singled in two more runs to make it a 4-2 ball game and took advantage of the costly error. Jaxon Dehner kept the big inning going with a two RBI single of his own to make it a 6-2 ballgame with the Irish batting around the order.
The Wildcats got back a run after an error put a runner on before the run came across on a groundout to the shortstop.
The Irish got a runner on with a walk to lead off the bottom of the third. Despite two more base runners, the Irish were unable to keep the bats rolling and stranded three runners.
Both teams could not get the bats going with runners in scoring position in the fourth inning as each team stranded base runners.
The Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs before a big time single brought in two runs. A double followed and the Wildcats took the lead from the Irish 7-6.
This did not faze the Irish however as they immediately answered, drawing walks to load the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the fifth. An RBI single by Tate Ruden tied the game at seven. A double by Nolan Keis broke the tie as two Irish runners scored and they took the lead 9-7.
A one out hit by pitch loaded the bases as the Irish looked to keep on adding. Jaxon Dehner kept things going with a single into right field to make it a three run game.
A leadoff double for the Wildcats gave them a prime time scoring opportunity. However, the Irish had different plans, throwing out the baserunner at the plate for the second out of the inning and saving a run.
Despite a pair of two out singles, the Irish were unable to add any insurance and went into the seventh inning up 10-7.
The Wildcats got a one out single but it was not enough as Berry would retire the next two batters to pick up a big 10-7 win for the Irish.
The win was a big one for the Irish as they look to keep building momentum going into the Class 1a playoffs that begin on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.