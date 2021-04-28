CLINTON — Prince of Peace senior Kyle Sager has made his college decision.
Sager signed to play baseball at Mount Mercy on Wednesday in front of friends, family and coaches at Prince of Peace High School.
“It was good to see some people in there to support us,” Sager said. “It was just really exciting and something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Sager said he didn’t have a hard time with his decision.
“I just really liked Cedar Rapids and then we went on visit there and I really loved the campus,” Sager said. “I met with coach and they just seemed like a great staff. It was a pretty easy decision for me to go there.”
Playing at the college level will be much different from his high school experience.
“They have a pretty big roster,” Sager said. “For about five years in high school, I pretty much had a guaranteed spot in the lineup, but it’s not going to be like that at all in college. That’s going to be a big transition. It’s something I’ve never had to do, so it’s exciting.
“I have to work my way up. It will be good for me.”
Sager, who plans to major in sports management, said he’ll likely play somewhere in the outfield. He’ll play under coach Jack Dahm, who is also the LumberKings’ new manager for this upcoming season.
While Sager is excited for college, he still has one more high school season to go.
“I’m going to have to really focus on this last season and I hope the team, too, can really click, so I’m excited about that aspect, too,” Sager said.
Sager hit .312 wit 10 hits, seven runs and three RBIs, as well as nine stolen bases in 13 games last year.
“My biggest goal is to play to the best of my ability, which I know I haven’t even reached yet,” Sager said. “So I’ve got to really lock in and try to get better every day.”
