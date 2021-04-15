ELKVILLE, Illinois -- The Prospect League announced the names of it’s newly-formed conferences and realigned divisions ahead of the collegiate wood-bat circuit’s 12th season, which begins Thursday, May 27.
The 16-team league will be split into two conferences, East and West, and each conference will contain two divisions.The Ohio River Valley Division and the Wabash River Division make up the East, while the West’s divisions are the Great River Division and the Prairie Land Division.
The league recently held its annual Spring Prospect League Meetings, where the names were approved by the Board of Directors, comprised of a representative from each team.
“With the simple geographic monikers for the conferences, our Directors wanted to be more creative and descriptive with the division names,” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “So, we’ve got three US waterways and a farm land represented - proudly Americana and a natural fit for our current structure.”
The division names were partly inspired by a recent “Name the Conferences” contest run by the Prospect League that received several hundred recommendations from fans from across the country. Five winners have been identified who will receive a Prospect League Privilege Pass good for free admission for two to any Prospect League game in 2021 and other prizes.
WEST CONFERENCE
Great River Division
Burlington Bees
Clinton LumberKings
Normal CornBelters
Quincy Gems
Prairie Land Division
Alton River Dragons
Cape Catfish
O'Fallon Hoots
Springfield Sliders
EAST CONFERENCE
Ohio River Valley Division
Champion City Kings
Chillicothe Paints
Johnstown Mill Rats
West Virginia Miners
Wabash River Division
Danville Dans
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
REX Baseball
Lafayette Aviators
