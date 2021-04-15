ballpark drive, lumberkings

ELKVILLE, Illinois -- The Prospect League announced the names of it’s newly-formed conferences and realigned divisions ahead of the collegiate wood-bat circuit’s 12th season, which begins Thursday, May 27.

The 16-team league will be split into two conferences, East and West, and each conference will contain two divisions.The Ohio River Valley Division and the Wabash River Division make up the East, while the West’s divisions are the Great River Division and the Prairie Land Division.

The league recently held its annual Spring Prospect League Meetings, where the names were approved by the Board of Directors, comprised of a representative from each team.

“With the simple geographic monikers for the conferences, our Directors wanted to be more creative and descriptive with the division names,” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “So, we’ve got three US waterways and a farm land represented - proudly Americana and a natural fit for our current structure.”

The division names were partly inspired by a recent “Name the Conferences” contest run by the Prospect League that received several hundred recommendations from fans from across the country. Five winners have been identified who will receive a Prospect League Privilege Pass good for free admission for two to any Prospect League game in 2021 and other prizes.

WEST CONFERENCE

Great River Division

Burlington Bees

Clinton LumberKings

Normal CornBelters

Quincy Gems

Prairie Land Division

Alton River Dragons

Cape Catfish

O'Fallon Hoots

Springfield Sliders

EAST CONFERENCE

Ohio River Valley Division

Champion City Kings

Chillicothe Paints

Johnstown Mill Rats

West Virginia Miners

Wabash River Division

Danville Dans

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp

REX Baseball

Lafayette Aviators

