Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|23
|12
|0.657
|Won 1
|6-4
|Lafayette Aviators
|18
|14
|0.563
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Champion City Kings
|14
|22
|0.389
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|13
|21
|0.382
|Lost 3
|1-9
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|20
|13
|0.606
|Won 2
|7-3
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|16
|16
|0.500
|Won 5
|6-4
|REX Baseball
|12
|19
|0.387
|Lost 2
|2-8
|Normal CornBelters
|18
|15
|0.545
|Lost 1
|6-4
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|20
|13
|0.606
|Won 2
|6-4
|Quincy Gems
|17
|18
|0.486
|Won 1
|7-3
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|15
|18
|0.455
|Lost 2
|6-4
|Burlington Bees
|13
|18
|0.419
|Won 3
|6-4
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|25
|9
|0.735
|Lost 1
|6-4
|O'Fallon Hoots
|16
|16
|0.500
|Lost 3
|4-6
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|17
|14
|0.548
|Won 4
|7-3
|Alton River Dragons
|12
|22
|0.353
|Lost 1
|3-7
|Jackson Rockabillys
|12
|21
|0.364
|Lost 3
|3-7
