LumberKings

Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints23120.657Won 16-4
Lafayette Aviators18140.563Lost 15-5
Champion City Kings14220.389Lost 16-4
Johnstown Mill Rats13210.382Lost 31-9
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans20130.606Won 27-3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes16160.500Won 56-4
REX Baseball12190.387Lost 22-8
Normal CornBelters18150.545Lost 16-4

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings20130.606Won 26-4
Quincy Gems17180.486Won 17-3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp15180.455Lost 26-4
Burlington Bees13180.419Won 36-4
Prairie Land Division           WLPCTStreakLast 10
 Cape Catfish2590.735Lost 16-4
O'Fallon Hoots16160.500Lost 34-6
Thrillville Thrillbillies17140.548Won 47-3
Alton River Dragons12220.353Lost 13-7
Jackson Rockabillys12210.364Lost 33-7

