|Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Lafayette Aviators
|5
|2
|0.714
|Lost 1
|5-2
|Chillicothe Paints
|5
|3
|0.625
|Lost 1
|5-3
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|3
|4
|0.429
|Won 1
|3-4
|Champion City Kings
|1
|6
|0.143
|Lost 6
|1-6
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|5
|2
|0.714
|Won 2
|5-2
|Danville Dans
|4
|2
|0.667
|Won 2
|4-2
|Normal CornBelters
|4
|2
|0.667
|Lost 1
|4-2
|Rex Baseball
|3
|4
|0.429
|Won 2
|3-4
|Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|3
|3
|0.500
|Lost 1
|3-3
|Burlington Bees
|3
|3
|0.500
|Won 1
|3-3
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|2
|5
|0.286
|Lost 3
|2-5
|Quincy Gems
|1
|5
|0.167
|Lost 1
|1-5
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|6
|0
|1.000
|Won 6
|6-0
|Alton River Dragons
|4
|2
|0.667
|Lost 1
|4-2
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|4
|3
|0.571
|Lost 1
|4-3
|O'Fallon Hoots
|1
|4
|0.200
|Lost 1
|1-4
|Jackson Rockabillys
|1
|5
|0.167
|Won 1
|1-5
