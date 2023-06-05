|Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Lafayette Aviators
|4
|1
|0.800
|Won 1
|4-1
|Chillicothe Paints
|4
|2
|0.667
|Lost 1
|4-2
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|1
|3
|0.250
|Won 1
|1-3
|Champion City Kings
|1
|4
|0.200
|Lost 4
|1-4
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Normal CornBelters
|4
|1
|0.800
|Won 1
|4-1
|Danville Dans
|3
|2
|0.600
|Won 1
|3-2
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|3
|2
|0.600
|Lost 1
|3-2
|Rex Baseball
|1
|3
|0.250
|Lost 3
|1-3
|Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|3
|2
|0.600
|Won 3
|3-2
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|2
|3
|0.400
|Lost 1
|2-3
|Burlington Bees
|2
|3
|0.400
|Lost 3
|2-3
|Quincy Gems
|1
|4
|0.200
|Won 1
|1-4
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|4
|0
|1.000
|Won 4
|4-0
|Alton River Dragons
|3
|1
|0.750
|Lost 1
|3-1
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|3
|2
|0.600
|Lost 1
|3-2
|O'Fallon Hoots
|1
|3
|0.250
|Won 1
|1-3
|Jachson Rockabillys
|0
|4
|0.000
|Lost 4
|0-4
