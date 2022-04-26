In the last home meet of the 2022 season, the Clinton girls tennis team took a big victory over Central DeWitt in an afternoon duel at the Max Lynn courts, where they brought in a 7-2 win over the Sabers.
“They continue their pursuit of excellence, focusing on MAC Conference that is looming in the near future,” Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said. “[Central DeWitt coach] Dave Moore does a great hob with his DeWitt kids. He should be very proud of their accomplishments.”
The first win for the meet was taken by Clinton’s Abby Struble, in her singles match against DeWitt’s Lexy Cooper, 6-0, 6-0.
Following Struble, junior Anna Current won her singles match against Audrey Small 6-0, 6-3. Additionally, Clinton’s Sescie Haan added a victory to the team score by winning her match 6-2, 6-3. Olivia Bailey had a close match against Dewitt’s Isabella Pierce, where she lost in a tie breaker with scores of 3-6, 6-3(10-4).
Playing number six for the Queens was Katie Atkinson, who faced DeWitt’s Saydie Roling, and won her match 6-4, 6-1.
“It was pretty good. I had a rough start, but then I got better and I definitely made her run which helped a lot,” said Atkinson about her win.
Senior Jayden Kissack started off strong in her first set of singles with a score of 6-4. She fell behind in the second set losing by 1-6, but then came right back and won her tie breaker 11-9.
“My first set was pretty close, so I battled through that. I think during my second set I got extremely tired and so I lost 1-6, but in the tiebreaker I was down 3-8, and in my head I was just like, ‘I have to do this for my team,’ so I ended up winning 11-9 with that thought in my head,” remarked Kissack after her match.
Kicking off the doubles matches, the number one doubles team Struble and Current took the win for the Queens 6-0, 6-0, against Dewitt’s Cooper and Small. The match was significant for the two Queens because this meet was the final home meet for the duo, so it marked the last time they would walk off the Max Lynn courts as doubles partners, since Abby Struble is a senior and won’t be returning next year.
“It’s really special playing for the last time at our home courts with Abby for doubles. The season has been going really well and we’re working really well together as a team to accomplish our goals for the season as we look forward to postseason play,” commented Current following her doubles match win.
Adding to the team score next was Clinton’s Kissack and Haan at number two doubles, where they took a win 6-1, 6-1, against Dewitt’s Bloom and Roling.
The meet concluded with the Sabers taking one last win in the number three doubles match, where Clinton’s Bailey and Atkinson fell to DeWitt’s Pierce and Owens in a close match that ended in a tiebreaker 6-3, 5-7(10-4).
While the Sabers might have lost, the meet was still a success in the eyes of Head Coach David Moore.
“I am super proud of this team. We battle every single time out and the JV team did a great job too. This year I’ve actually been pretty surprised by the fact that we’ve been able to at least challenge some of the matches against the good teams. We’re still learning how to win,” said Moore, “I thought it might take us another year to get where we are, and I’m just really proud of the way we battled.”
Due to this meet being the last home meet on the calendar for the Queens, they celebrated their three seniors: Abby Struble, Jayden Kissack, and Olivia Bailey.
In the future, Struble plans to attend Luther College in Decorah, where she will continue to play tennis while also going into their nursing program.
“My favorite memory from high school tennis would probably be when we won the MAC championship last year. It was just really exciting because we had worked so hard the whole season, especially since we didn’t get the 2020 season, and it was nice to get the win for the MAC championship,” remarked Struble
For Jayden Kissack, she plans on attending Central College. While there, she plans on playing tennis for the team, and will also play bassoon in the band. In regards to academics, Kissack will double major in political science and business management.
“My favorite memory is from last tennis season when our team qualified for state. I was the last match on the court, so when I won one of my teammates ran up to me and gave me a big hug, and the feeling of that was something I will never forget,” commented Kissack.
The last senior for the Queens is Olivia Bailey, who will be attending Kirkwood Community College to major in nursing, and then intend to transfer to the University of Iowa where she will pursue her BSN.
“My favorite tennis memory was from this year when we beat Bettendorf. It was like a five hour meet, and Katie and I were the last ones off the court, so it was nice knowing that we were the last ones to really bring it in and finish off that win for the night,” said Bailey.
Even though this meet marked the end of home meets for the Queens, it did not mark the end of the tennis season, and Clinton plans on collecting more wins as they go into the MAC championship next week.
