On a surprisingly warm, sunny day after many days of cold, rainy weather, the Clinton River Queens tennis team took on the Pleasant Valley Spartans as they hosted their first outside meet of the year at Max Lynn courts, where they unfortunately fell to the Spartans (2-7).
“It’s really nice out, and I was really excited to play, along with the rest of the team, just because it’s so nice out and we haven’t had a meet at Max Lynn this year,” said senior Abby Struble. “I haven’t played in the cage as number one yet because last year it was getting remodeled, so that was exciting for me.”
During Struble’s singles match, she began playing with power and won her first set (6-0). She then lost her second set (2-6). This led to her playing in an intense tiebreaker with Pleasant Valley’s Lauren Massengarv, which resulted with Struble coming short (9-11), and ultimately gave PV the number one singles win.
“It was a really close match, so I’m glad that we were both playing really well, despite me not winning overall,” remarked Struble after the match.
The number two varsity Queen, Anna Current, had a similar singles match. Current lost the first set (2-6), but then had a comeback and won the second set (6-3). Following that victorious set, she played in a tiebreaker against the Spartan’s Jordan Ingram that was lost (9-11).
Playing as the number three for the varsity Queens, Jayden Kissack played a long first set where the first three games went to deuce, and she lost (1-6). During the second set she was able to push forward and win (7-6), but then she ended up losing the tiebreaker (6-8).
The Queens played hard, but then lost the three remaining singles matches. Clinton’s number four Sescie Haan had a score of (5-7) (4-6), number five Olivia Bailey had a score of (1-6) (0-6), and number six Katie Atkinson had a final score of (0-6) (1-6).
Overall, it was an afternoon full of close shots and multiple matches that ended in tiebreakers. However, despite knowing that the meet had already been won by the Spartans, the Queens did not let their losses discourage them as they headed into their doubles matches.
The varsity Queens number one dynamic duo, Struble and Current, took the court with confidence and spirit as they planned on winning their match. The two played with vigor and won their first set (6-0). Going into their second set, they had a tough battle with the Spartans, and fell behind with a score of (4-6) in their second set. Struble and Current wanted to secure a win for the Queens, and they knew that in order to do so, they needed to come back more aggressive in order to win the match. The Queens didn’t disappoint and pushed forward to win their tiebreaker (10-7).
“We all worked really hard for each other as a team today because we knew it would be a difficult match, and after singles we carried that energy into doubles. And, we knew we wanted to perform well, so we played for each other,” commented Current after her doubles win.
Due to this win for Struble and Current, they haven’t lost a single doubles match in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, and are the number one doubles seed for the home tournament this coming Saturday.
After the first doubles win for the Queens, the attention was then turned towards the number two doubles team, consisting of Jayden Kissack and Sescie Haan. The two brought the needed energy and motivation, and won their first set (6-1). They had a rocky second set with a score of (1-6), but didn’t let their team down as they won their tiebreaker (10-7).
“The doubles match was really close, but we held on to the very end. We had a little trouble in the second set, but then we came back and ended in a tiebreaker. Towards the end we had some really good put-aways, which were much better than any of the other ones in the match,” remarked Haan after her win.
“Our first set went really well, so we were feeling good about our match. In our second set, we were down (1-6), so that kinda put a blocker on our attitudes, but together we won, which felt really good because PV is a very good team, and it showed that we could work together and communicate with each other well,” said Kissack about her and Haan’s victorious match.
The final match of the afternoon was played by the number three doubles team, Olivia Bailey and Katie Atkinson. Their final score was 6-7(5-7), (5-7).
“Well, Coach Rasche never likes to lose, so that’s always hard for me. With that said, I look at the scores; we lost a (9-11) tiebreaker, a second (9-11) tiebreaker, a (6-8) tiebreaker. Then, we lost (5-4),” said Head Coach Cindy Rasche following the conclusion of the meet. “We always come and play good doubles, which I’m very pleased with, and Abby Struble and Anna Current sealed the deal so they could be the number one seed on Saturday at our invite. And, the good thing is that we get to see these people again, so we’ll see how Saturday comes out.”
The Queens might’ve lost this meet against the Pleasant Valley Spartans, but what they didn’t lose was their spirit or drive, and they’re taking that drive with them to their invite on Saturday, where they plan on taking multiple victories throughout the day.
