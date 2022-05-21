IOWA CITY - The Clinton River Queens couldn't get past a number of tie breakers Saturday morning and ultimately fell 5-0 to Cedar Falls in the Class 2A state tennis quarterfinal.
The River Queens, who qualified for the top eight teams in the state after a pair of regional wins last Wednesday, had three tiebreaker matches in singles play before the loss was finalized.
Freshman Sescie Haan was the only singles player to take home a win on Saturday at the No. 4 spot. Although she beat her opponent, Ella Seger, Cedar Falls had already gotten the five wins they needed to clinch the win and end the dual match.
Haan won th first set 6-3 and fell in the second. She battled for a 13-11 victory in the third set.
"Sescia Haan got a great birthday present for herself with a wn in her third set tiebreaker that she pulled out," Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said. "WE went down 10-7 in two other tiebreakers ... a great battle and the girls fought fiercely."
No. 1 singles player Abby Struble was one of those who played three sets Saturday. After winning 7-5 in the first set to Cedar Falls' Maya Mallavarpo, Struble fell in the second 6-2. She went on to fall in the tiebreaker 10-7.
Olivia Bailey also went to a third set at No. 5 singles. Bailey won 6-4 to kick off her match against Cedar Falls' Elena Escallada, but fell 5-7 in the next. Bailey was edged out in the tiebreaker 10-7.
Anna Current fell at the No. 2 spot 6-4, 7-5 ad Katie Atkinson was ousted 6-1, 6-3. Jayden Kissack finished her match in a 6-1, 6-3 loss.
"A thank you to Coaches Espey and Peters and all the amazing people who followed us out to Iowa City to watch the matches," Coach Rasche said.
