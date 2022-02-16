ELDRIDGE – One last road trip for the Clinton girls basketball team ended in a 57-24 loss to North Scott in the Class 4A regional game in ‘The Pit’ on Wednesday night.
It was the third meeting for the River Queens and Lancers, all of the contests leaning the North Scott direction.
“They didn’t quit,” Clinton head coach Cathy Marx said after the game. “That’s what this team has always been. Even though there’s been a lot of adversity this season, on and off the court, they just haven’t quit.”
A 2-2 tie in the first quarter wasn’t broken until under four minutes when North Scott hit a three. They hit another one before the quarter was up.
Still, the Queens used aggressive passes down low and managed to stay within striking range. It was 8-6 after the first eight minutes.
“It was fun,” Marx said. “We just were able to get our defense doing different things and we watched North Scott just panic weithout changing.”
Starting the second quarter, Lancer Kayla Fountain hit her third three-pointer of the night.
Fouls became a problem before the first half was over. Two starters, Ali House and Emma Riessen, had two fouls before the half ticked out. The Lancers went to the line five times, eight of their points coming off of free throws.
“I liked the aggression,” Marx said. “I’ll take the aggression every day, because you can always back that off. You can’t force aggressive play.”
The River Queens got energetic minutes from some of their fresher faced bench players on Wednesday night. That included sophomores Nevaeh Hart and Natalie Davenport.
“They have been starters for the fresh-soph,” Marx said. “They have been on the bench for us all season but we haven’t really had them in. They knew tonight with our situation that they were going to get some minutes.
“It was just one of the moments when we needed the next one to step up, and that’s what they did tonight.”
Still, turnovers kept the River Queens from offensive opportunity and the Lancers kept finding easy baskets from the block. By halftime, the Queens trailed 30-14.
The North Scott press gave the River Queens fits. Many possessions they couldn’t push the ball into the front court.
“We’ve been working on our press break This season,” Marx said. “But we kind of ran out of options for a while.”
But coming out of the half time break, the Queen’s offense completely stalled. They scored just four points in the third quarter and were behind 52-18 by the time it came to a close.
“That combination hadn’t played together,” Marx said. “They had barely even practiced together. It’s hard.”
It didn’t help that one of the River Queens’ main ball handlers, sophomore Emma Riessen, went down early in the third quarter with a knee injury and didn’t re-enter the game. Riessen Had to be helped off the floor.
“I kept thinking, who are we missing? It was Emma,” Marx said. “She plays the 1, the 2 – she’s our utility player. That was a huge hole. I could just tell something was missing.”
Veronica Ramirez andJamie Greenwalt led the scoring. Greenwalt finished with nine and Ramirez added another nine points.
The River Queens bow out of the Class 4A postseason and end their season 1-22 and say goodbye to seniors Ali House, Jamie Greenwalt and Ivey Bates.
“They just had some tearful moments in the locker room,” Marx said. “They are multi-sport athletes, they‘re very involved in school, they’re very smart girls. Just be involved, that’s what they show the sophomores. Be involved – it’s not just one sport. Do more sports, go to homecoming, go to Prom and just enjoy high school because it goes by so fast.”
