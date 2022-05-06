CLINTON – In an unconventional end to the Mississippi Athletic Conference girls tennis tournament, the Clinton River Queens finished third as a team, just edged out by Bettendorf for MAC runner up.
The MAC tournament, originally scheduled to be played at North Scott High School in Eldridge, was moved to Clinton to the River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Association (RCTPA) building when rainy weather moved through the area on the second day of competition.
Pleasant Valley finished first, winning their seventh team title in the last eight years. They had 27 team points, Bettendorf had 18.5 and Clinton finished with 18.
“We were hoping for double backed team championship but came up short of our goal of being one or two,” head coach Cindy Rasche said. Before Friday, Clinton’s only two dual losses were to Pleasant Valley and Assumption this year. “This was disappointing since we beat Bettendorf in our dual match earlier this season. We will be working harder these next couple of weeks as state regionals are next week followed by team state play.”
Topping the finishes for the River Queens was Anna Current. Current came out on top in No. 2 singles, the only champion for the River Queens throughout the tournament. Current beat Pleasant Valley’s Jordan Ingram, the favored opponent, 10-1 in the very last match of the day.
“Anna Current had a phenomenal two days,,” head coach Cindy Rasche said. “She played aggressive.”
Current also teamed up with teammate Abby Struble in doubles play. The two hadn’t lost a match heading into Friday, but fell 10-6 to the No. 1 duo from Bettendorf, finishing as MAC runner-ups.
Freshman Sescie Hahn came home with a silver medal in her MAC tournament debut. She put up a fight with Pleasant Valley’s Aarya Joshi, but fell 10-4.
“Not bad for a first year freshman,” Rasche said. “She’s following in the footsteps of her mother who was a state qualifier in her day at Clinton.”
The River Queens were the 2021 MAC champions.
“This is an awesome group of young ladies who work well together,” Rasche said. “They understand commitment to the group and their responsibilities to their team members.”
Cindy Rasche also thanked the RCTPA for letting the tournament continue in their indoor facility, her assistant coaches and the parents that helped everything run smoothly.
The Central DeWitt girls team, in their second year as a program, finished fifth as a team with 12 team points.
The Sabers picked up the first ever MAC champion title in program history on Friday. The doubles pair of Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce beat Pleasant Valley’s Kavya Kalathur and Trinity O’Brien 10-8 to take the No. 3 doubles crown.
The two tennis teams now turn their attention to postseason and regional play. Clinton is hosting Class 2A Region 7 for singles and doubles next Wednesday and Central DeWitt will join local team Camanche at Cedar Rapids Xavier for Class 1A singles and doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.