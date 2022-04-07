With yet another cold, rainy April afternoon, the Clinton Queens were forced back inside again for their meet against Bettendorf, where after five hours of playing they took a victory against the Bulldogs with a final score of 6-3.
Last year, Clinton beat Bettendorf at the MAC conference meet, but then lost to them at regionals, so the Queens expected another close match. However, the Queens were hopeful to win and were motivated by that regional loss to push themselves towards victory Thursday night.
Senior Jayden Kissack took the first win of the night for the Queens in singles 6-4, 6-2. This is a special victory for Kissack because last year she was the number six varsity player before making the jump to the number three spot this year.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but my team is so supportive of each other and it’s a positive environment here,” said Kissack after taking her first win of the night. “It felt really good because I knew that my competition was a lot harder than that of which I played last year, and I got a lot of my first serves in, which contributed a lot to my win today.”
After all of the varsity singles matches were finished, the score was tied 3-3. This tie was in part due to the Queens number six player, Kairi Cox. After she finished her grueling match with scores of 6-3, 5-7 in her first two sets, she won in a tie breaker 10-5. This match was important because it determined whether or not Bettendorf would push ahead of Clinton in overall score, and the pressure was felt by both teams.
“It was really intense, but I just had to buckle down, listen to my coach, move my feet, and realize that I was doing it for my team,” said Cox after winning the intense match.
Also adding to the three wins in singles was freshman Sescie Haan, 6-0, 6-1.
Before beginning the doubles matches, the Queens knew that they needed to bring up the energy as they strove to get the necessary wins to best the Bulldogs.
“I think that we’re playing really well, and everyone’s been practicing really hard for this moment. We knew that the competition was going to be at a higher caliber than we might normally play, so I think we’re playing really well considering that it is harder competition,” remarked senior Abigail Struble.
Once the doubles matches began, the Queens came back with new drive, and it became apparent that they were hungry for a win.
Finishing first in doubles was Jayden Kissack and Sescie Haan, who played as the number two doubles team, and they won 6-0, 6-3. Their win brought the total score to 4-3, and the Queens only needed to win one more match to win the meet.
Playing as the number one varsity doubles team was Abigail Struble and junior Anna Current. In the beginning of the first set nerves were high as the two felt pressure for the outcome of their match. However, after Bettendorf won the first game point, something clicked for the two Queens and they started hitting with newfound energy. This energy stayed with them as they won the first set 6-3.
In the middle of the second set, Struble was hit by a ball in the lower abdomen. After taking a moment to regroup, she came back as if it didn’t happen.
Struble and Current went on to win their second set 6-4, and therefore won their match, and helped the Clinton Queens to win the meet.
“I think Abby and I worked really well together as a team. After what happened last year, we came back with a strong mentality and we really wanted to push ourselves and perform well for our team,” noted Current after the doubles match, “We always have a good time playing Bettendorf because we know that win or lose, it’ll be a good match.”
However, there was still one more doubles match going on, and that match decided who got the final point of the night. Playing number three doubles was senior Olivia Bailey and freshman Katie Atkinson, who won 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
“Bettendorf is always a great opponent to take on and the Queens really stepped it up tonight and came through. They were amazing with how well they worked together as a team and in doubles,” said Coach Cindy Rasche after all three Clinton varsity doubles took victories.
After a long day of playing tennis, the Queens were happy with the MAC win, and look forward to a hopeful season with more wins to come their way.
The Clinton girls are back in action over the weekend, traveling to Davenport Assumption for an invitational on Saturday.
