The Mississippi Athletic Conference tennis tournament kicks off on Thursday morning, the the Clinton River Queens are heading in trying to defend their 2021 title.
In a huge win last year, the River Queens ousted Pleasant Valley for the MAC conference title. This year, the Spartans have been one of the only ones to give the River Queens fits.
They've lost just two matches all year - one 7-2 loss to the Spartans and one 5-4 loss to Assumption early in the season.
“[It says] that we are overcomers," Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said. The Queens have a notoriously difficult schedule, including against state leaders like Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf and Columbus Catholic. "That if we have a match that doesn’t quite go our way, we overcome that by the next time we play those people and take them out. Abby Struble took out the girl from Pleasant Valley and Anna Current took out the girl from Bettendorf, and they both had prior losses, but they overcame them.”
The team has been impressing all year, especially with a couple of new faces coming through. Abby Struble (No. 1), Anna Current (No. 2), and Jayden Kissack (No. 3) all rank in the top players in the state as far as game, set and match wins. The River Queens as a whole have 14 wins, more than any other team in Class 2A, other than Pleasant Valley. Even freshman Sescie Hahn has just two singles losses in match play this season (Pleasant Valley, Assumption).
“You know what? They’re a team and they all work really well together," Rasche said. "You see some of them lead more than others, I think our seniors do a good job of that. They’re great communicators, so they step up because they’re leading in the right directions for their younger counterparts.”
Their top two players, Current and Struble, have yet to lose a doubles match going into the conference tournament. The pair play practiced and calm and boast some of the most varsity experience in the lineup. Struble has been playing in the top six Queens for the last four years.
“They set a perfect model of being great at sportsmanship," Rasche said. "At times they’re also just silent leaders who are showing the right technique at how to do things. There’s other times where they’re very verbal communicative type people that will be cheering on their teammates and making them feel good. They’re great encouragers.”
It makes for an exciting MAC tournament coming up to end the week, and then an exciting look at the postseason.
“Going into the rest of our season I’m feeling really good about how we’ve been doing as a team, especially with Anna [Current] and I going into MAC being undefeated in doubles," Struble said. " It feels really nice and I’m excited to see how far we go for both MAC and the rest of postseason. I’m also really excited how the rest of the team goes because we’ve been working really hard during practice.”
The tournament starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning at North Scott High School in Eldridge. The River Queens will get chances at both Assumption and Pleasant Valley once more.
Coach Rasche is hoping to see continued aggression from her River Queens and some new confidence as they see some of their MAC foes for the second or third time this season.
“I want to see our placement and net play become even greater than it already is," Rasche said. "That every person knows what their role is and what they need to do so that we are successful for the team. Everybody has to buy into the same common goal, so it’s one team, one dream.”
