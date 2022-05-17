As the Clinton girls tennis team got ready to host the regionals tennis meet at the Max Lynn tennis courts, the only things that stood in their way from qualifying for team state were the Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City Liberty teams, but also surprisingly, some very sporadic rain clouds.
The Queens were delayed quite a few times on their way to victory, but they didn’t let the interruption of rain stop them from securing themselves a spot in the state tournament.
Kicking off the regional meet for the Queens was senior Abby Struble, who took the first win of the day in singles 6-1, 6-1, against Hempstead’s Sydney Thoms.
Following shortly after Struble was junior Anna Current, who took another win for the Queens 6-0, 6-1.
With the number one and two players for the Queens securing those victories for their team, the attention then shifted towards the ongoing singles matches to see whether Clinton or Hempstead would be the first to get five team points, and therefore advance to the next round of regionals.
The anticipation to see whether or not Clinton would advance was halted with a rain delay that caused the four singles matches to pause and wait to see if the sky would clear up.
They didn’t have to wait long, and the slight break was what the team needed, as senior Olivia Bailey was able to come back and take a win at the number five spot for the Queens, 7-6(7-4), 6-2.
Jayden Kissack had a close match of 2-6, 7-5, and then ultimately lost in a tiebreaker 8-10. Additionally, Sescie Haan and Kairi Cox had close losses, so Clinton and Hempstead were tied 3-3 going into the doubles matches. This meant that in order to advance to the next round to qualify for state, the Queens had to win two of the three remaining matches.
Luckily for the Queens, they can always count on their doubles teams to come out on top.
Clinton’s number one team, Struble and Current, quickly beat Hempstead 6-2, 6-0. All that the Queens had to do after that win was wait and see which of the remaining two doubles teams would be the first one to win their match and secure the last needed team point.
They didn’t need to wait long though because Kissack and Haan were able to end their match shortly after with a final score of 6-2, 6-2, and allowed the Queens to celebrate as they got ready to play Iowa City Liberty in the final round.
As Clinton went into this state qualifying meet, the Queens were bound to feel some pressure and stress as they played to win.
“I was pretty nervous for regionals because of being a freshman, but it feels good to play people that are better and older, and especially when you win it’s nice,” commented Haan.
Furthermore, the Queens knew that they had to put their best foot forward in order to win against their tough competition.
“I knew that today I had to come out and play my best from the very start in order to put us in a good position to qualify, and I knew that I had to carry my weight today,” remarked Current.
The excitement felt by Coach Rasche was felt by all the players, and in turn showed up in each of their matches as they began to play against Liberty.
Struble, Current, Kissack, and Haan all won their first sets, which put the Queens in very positive spirits as they went into their second sets.
Current ended up taking the first win against Liberty 6-3, 6-2, and Haan quickly followed with yet another win 6-3, 6-1.
Bailey and Cox ended up losing in their singles matches, but the number one singles match was still being played out, which was the team point that determined if the Queens were going to be in the same position they were in with Hempstead, or if they would be one point ahead and only need one doubles victory to qualify for state.
Struble had won her first set 6-4, but going into the second set she was down 2-5, and the pressure for her to win was immense as all the spectators made their way over to court one. As a senior, Struble knew that this was her last time being able to qualify for state with her team, and she was able to use that motivation to have an incredible comeback and win the next five games in a row. This led her to win her second set 7-5, and her victory set the team ahead of Liberty in team points as they went into doubles.
“I think I had a really great match against Ella. In the first set I was playing really aggressively and I won 6-4. In the second set I was down, but then I started focusing more and thought about winning each point so that our team got another win to let us be closer to qualifying for state,” said Struble after her singles victory.
The doubles matches began quickly after Struble’s win, and the Queens only needed to win one out of the three matches to qualify for state. The Queens are always confident in their ability to play doubles, so it became a race to see which of the Clinton doubles teams would win first and secure them a spot at state.
All three of the doubles teams were up, but ultimately it was the number one Struble and Current duo that took the first doubles win 6-1, 6-1, which stopped the remaining matches and allowed the Queens to erupt into cheers as they celebrated their regionals victory.
After a long day of playing tennis, the Queens were finally able to say they qualified for state.
“We have a long tradition and we are just excited they are there again this year. They’ve all worked hard during the off season and during the season, and I couldn’t be more pleased. They are the politest, kindest, nicest people, but they are very vicious when they’re out there on the courts,” remarked Coach Rasche following the team win. “Clinton can always depend on their doubles. Whenever we come out with things even in singles, we just shift and know that we’ve got doubles coming up and we’re gonna take our things. So, we’ve been blessed with being good doubles players for forty years.”
Even though the Queens were able to come out on top in the end, their path to success was a little rocky in the morning when Clinton’s number six player, Katie Atkinson, was sick and couldn’t make it to the meet. The Queens didn’t let that sudden change get to their heads though, because Kairi Cox stepped up for her team and aided them in their victories.
“I feel like Katie and I are pretty evenly leveled players, but coming to practice and showing up every day has really helped me to continue to get better and keep up with the team,” stated Cox, “It was nice being able to win for doubles.”
Clinton has a long history of qualifying for state, and other than the 2020 season that didn’t happen due to COVID, senior Abby Struble has been able to qualify with her team every year of her high school career.
“Every year it’s special qualifying for state, but this year is especially special because it’s our senior year. I’m really happy that I got to qualify with this group of girls, they’re amazing, and I have a good feeling that we’ll be in the top four in the state,” remarked Bailey.
