EPWORTH – As the seconds ticked down in the third quarter on Wednesday night at Western Dubuque High School, the Bobcats drove the lane once again.
And once against, the Clinton girls’ defense wasn’t able to recover in time. Bucket. Buzzer. 51-27.
It was the story of the second half as the Bobcats pulled away to take the 64-46 win from Clinton in the Class 4A Regional at Western Dubuque High School, ending the River Queens’ 2019-2020 campaign.
First year head coach Cathy Marx wasn’t mad about the performance of the Queens: it was just what she asked of her team.
“I liked our game plan,” Marx said after the loss on Wednesday. “I really would do it again.”
The Queens were actually doing exactly what they planned – a high risk-high reward style of defense that targeed Bobcat guards like Jenna Fiedler and Madison Maahs. That aggression left the lane wide open.
“We were taking gambles, that was our plan,” Marx said. “We were going to let everyone else go ... see if they had it.”
After Clinton junior Molly Shannon executed a three-point play to start the second half, the Bobcats started to really pull away. They led by as many as 26, led by backdoors, dribble attack and easy passes to the block.
“They had it tonight,” Marx said. “We watched a lot of games where they didn’t have it and just bonk everything, then we get a rebound. We took a big gamble.”
The game kicked off with a couple of baskets. Point guard Elle Davis floated one in, then Makenzie Cooley pulled down a big offensive putback.
The Queens then went silent for multiple minutes, not scoring again until Rylie Mussman found Davis on a backdoor cut.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats were finding plenty of holes in the defense, mainly down low. And the Queens were recovering late and quickly accumulated the fouls.
By the end of the quarter, starters Rylie Mussman, Makenzie Cooley and Elle Davis all had two fouls a piece. That sent the Bobcats to the foul line with bonus shots and some of the River Queens to the bench to stay safe.
“Our starting five all got in foul trouble, and that really took us out of our game early,” Marx said.
Clinton did make some headway late in the game. The Queens got aggressive on the dribble attack and starting hitting some outside shots, actually outscoring the Bobcats 19-13 in the final eight minutes.
It was just too little, too late.
“I wish I knew the answer to [why the scoring starts so late],” Marx said. “I know that they were given a report, given a game plan, and they all executed.”
Elle Davis led with 16 points, while Molly Shannon and Rylie Mussman added 10 a piece.
After Marx’s first season at the helm of the program, the Queens finish 2-20. They lose just one senior, Selena Tello.
“It was hard in the locker room,” Marx said. “It was time to honor Selena as our only senior. She’s been a good role model.”
Marx, who has been preaching her desire to build a program, has now gotten one full year of Mississippi Valley Conference (MAC) play under her belt, and has a roster with plenty of experience coming back to the court next season.
She’s hoping with the new knowledge, the gained experience and an actual off-season that they fruits of the Queens’ labors will start to show.
“I learned about the MAC, and I know we’re starting on Friday,” Marx said. “I came in late and we didn’t get started until November but now we’re getting started Friday and that’s the beginning of next year.”
