DEWITT – The rain all day on Tuesday set an interesting stage for the Mississippi Athletic Conference soccer game between the Clinton and Central DeWitt girls’ teams.
“Anything that normally happens, you couldn’t really tell,” DeWitt’s EmmaGrace Hartman said. “When there’s puddles on the field or you can’t really see the muddy spots, you’re not sure where the ball is going to go or you lose your footing. The ball just goes anywhere.”
Wind and cold and water bogged down the field and created a muddy and slippery environment. Covered in mud and soaked to the bone, the Clinton River Queens came out on top 4-1 Tuesday night.
“It was really soggy, which sucked really bad,” Clinton’s Sofia Tello said. “The balls just skid all over and makes it crazy when the ball jumps all over. I think we were talking and communicating and I think that helped our team get better and puts some balls in.”
It was the first MAC win for the Queens. They struck fast, scoring two goals within the first ten minutes of play.
The first was a goal by Veronica Ramirez, the second a goal by Sofia Tello.
“Before, in other previous games, the other team is up and we put our heads down,” Tello said. “Being up, it lifts our heads up and it helps our team, helps our team talk more and helps us stay more motivated to get that [win].”
The River Queens continued to have plenty of offense throughout the rest of the first half. Twice, the Queens’ push to the goal ended in a penalty on Central DeWitt and a subsequent penalty kick.
“Once it’s called, we can’t do anything about it we just have to learn from it,” DeWitt’s Hartman said. “It should push us more to pick up our teammate who had the penalty and our goalie. We have to do more as a team.”
Junior Veronica Ramirez took both for the Queens, and put both past DeWitt keeper Mia Braddock in opposite corners.
“Like my coach always puts in my head, pass it to the corners,” Ramirez said. “Don’t look for the hard shot, just pass to the corners. I never pick which corner either until I’m right in front of it.”
It helped the Queens take a 4-0 lead into halftime.
The River Queens were happy with the passing they got going on Tuesday, finding more feet than in previous games this season. It was also their highest scoring game to date.
“We finally had our fill squad back,” Ramirez said. The Queens had been playing shorthanded in a couple of contests. “The passes were there, so I was able to trust the girls to go up and to score.
“Now, I feel like we’re trusting each other more passing it. It’s not as much of an independent and selfish game, we’re working as a team.”
The Sabers came out with renewed energy in the second half. They had more offensive pushes toward the goal, but couldn’t quite capitalize on the
“We have a lot of young girls, and obviously COVID has affected us,” EmmaGrace Hartman said. “We just have to find the chemistry, we have to find that connect during the season.”
The goal for the Sabers came with 16:11 left to play in the second half. Lilly Fuglslang took a penalty kick from the center of the field and sent the ball flying over the wall of Clinton defense and into the back of the net.
“I kind of just aimed for the corner and hoped it went in,” Fuglslang said. “I knew we were down, I just wanted to help the team. My team needs this.”
The Sabers held the River Queens scoreless through the final forty minutes.
Clinton (2-8) has nearly a week off before returning to action with a home game against Maquoketa on Monday.
“I really like that we were talking a lot more this game,” Clinton’s Tello said. “That’s something that we’ve been struggling with. I think from here, I want to see us keep scoring goals, keep talking and keep playing as a team.”
Central DeWitt (4-7) will play again on Thursday night, welcoming Beckman Catholic to their home field.
