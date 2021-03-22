With 101-year-old Sister Jean cheering No. 8 seed Loyola-Chicago from the stands, the Ramblers became the first team to send a No. 1 seed home, upsetting Illinois 71-58 loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
After the win, Loyola-Chicago center Cameron Krutwig barely made it through his postgame TV interview before being engulfed by a crowd of teammates who vocally expressed the excitement from the upset win.
Loyola-Chicago (26-4), which never trailed against the Illini, is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.
“There’s nothing like it, man,” Krutwig said. “What we’ve gone through all season (with) no fans anywhere to being here with two Illinois schools to being able to compete, lives crowds, that reaction we had was genuine. I love this team. I love these guys.”
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who became famous during Loyola-Chicago’s Final Four run three years ago, made it inside the NCAA Tournament bubble despite health concerns raised by organizers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players and coaches from Loyola-Chicago insisted on her presence, as they considered her pregame prayer as team chaplain as vital for inspiration before each game.
Krutwig scored 19 points to go with 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. The Ramblers’ Associated Press Third-Team All-America selection combined with teammate Lucas Williamson to power Loyola-Chicago into the Sweet 16.
Williamson ended with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor.
The Ramblers secured their spot in Sunday’s second-round matchup after defeating No. 9 Georgia Tech, 71-60, on Friday. Williamson scored 21 points against the Yellow Jackets.
The Big Ten Tournament champion Illinois (24-7) eased past 16-seed Drexel, 78-49, on Friday in its NCAA Tournament opener. Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu combined to score 35 points against the Dragons.
The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, Dosunmu, who averaged 20.6 points this season, was held to a season-low nine points. Dosunmu’s nine-point outing marked the first time this season the USA Today National Player of the Year failed to score in double figures.
Cockburn finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Loyola-Chicago didn’t wait to dictate a tempo against the Illini.
The Ramblers scored first before Dosunmu knotted the score with a jumper at the 18:56 mark in the first half.
That was as close as Illinois got. Keith Clemons made a 3-pointer with 1:16 remaining in the first half that gave the Ramblers a 14-point lead.
“The first 10 minutes of the game, they got us on our heels, and we never really recovered,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We had stretches, but they just rocked us. Again, we missed some easy opportunities. We’re not going to win many games when Trent (Frazier) is 1-for-10.”
Loyola-Chicago led 33-24 at halftime, holding Illinois to its lowest-scoring half of the season.
“We really wanted to control the transition defense and their ball screen offense,” Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser said. “Just so much respect for each one of their players. Offensively, we spaced it. We moved it. We needed to have high assists, low turnovers. We had 16 assists, 11 turnovers thanks to their pressure defense. They're fifth in the country defensively, as well.”
A layup by Cockburn with 15:48 to play in the second half trimmed Illinois’ deficit to 39-33, but Loyola-Chicago upped its lead to 10 points four minutes later after a jumper by Kennedy Marquise.
Illinois shot 44.9% (22-of-49) from the field and connected on just four of its 14 attempts (28.6%) from 3-point range. Loyola-Chicago held the Illini to its lowest scoring output of the season.
“With a veteran team, Porter is able to do a lot of different things,” Underwood said. “We didn’t expect them to play a deep-ball-screen coverage, which they had done a lot. They got up and really did a good job of boxing us in, and we didn’t do a good job of playing out of it.”
Illinois is the third No. 1 seed from the Big Ten to drop its second-round contest and the third higher-seeded team from the conference to be upset in this year's tournament.
Loyola-Chicago awaits the winner of Sunday night’s No. 12 Oregon State-No. 4 Oklahoma State second-round matchup. The Ramblers in 2018 reached the Final Four before losing to West Virginia.
“We have two players left from that team, Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson,” Moser said. “So having older guys that have been there – sometimes when a coach is talking about it, it's a little more impressive and resonates more when their peers say it. The similarities are it's just a group of guys believing and playing for each other. They listen. They lock-in, they execute, they defend and those are similarities.”
