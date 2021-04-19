CLINTON — Sophomore Veronica Ramirez said the River Queens don’t want their opponents to underestimate them.
She and the Clinton girls soccer team know that status can only be earned on the turf.
“We’re working on going against the harder teams,” Ramirez said. “We want to show them that Clinton, we can go out there and we can play hard. We don’t want them to underestimate us in any way.”
Ramirez scored two goals and Clinton defeated Davenport West 4-0 Monday at home, as the River Queens improved to 2-3 and rebounded from back-to-back losses.
“We’ve had a tough first four games of the year with three ranked teams in the conference, so we knew coming into the year that first few games were really going to test our mentality, and really push us for the goals that we’ve set as a team throughout the year,” Clinton coach Nick Hauenstein said. “With this group of girls, they come with a lot of energy, a lot of hard work and that’s just really got us in a position to win today.”
Ramirez’s goals both came in the first half, while Ali House and Sofia Tello each had a goal in the first half. Tello added two assists. Goalkeeper Rylie Mussman had three saves.
“We’re practicing a lot on different offensive movements and shooting during practices, so just to see a lot of new faces get goals today is exciting as a team, but I’m just really proud of all the efforts of those girls who were able to assist and help us win,” Hauenstein said.
The River Queens are excited to be back out on the field after COVID took away the soccer season last year.
“I love this sport so much,” Ramirez said. “I’m really excited for every practice, getting to be with the girls — we have so much fun together.”
Ramirez, House and Tello lead the team with two goals each so far this year.
“I was really excited to get out here with the team,” Ramirez said. “This group of girls is so nice, so ready to get out there and bring the energy. I think that’s good about us.”
Clinton plays Northeast 5 p.m.Thursday at Goose Lake.
