Hunter Randall has had the taste of success, and he’s hungry for more.
In a turn of events last year, Randall was the only River King to make it all the way through to the state wrestling tournament as a junior. He wasn’t one of the main River Kings on people’s radars in 2019, but he was confident the entire way. He knew when it came time for districts, it was all about peaking at the right time.
“I knew I had a chance it was just all about how the day went,” Randall said. “I knew I could qualify I just had to wrestle good that day.”
Despite a 28-10 record, he finished second at the district meet in Bettendorf to advance. Although he lost both rounds at the tournament, he knows what his goals are for his final year as a River King.
“Whatever I want to do, I have to do it this year,” Randall said. “I have ten times more motivation than I was last year at this time.”
He’s worked in the off season to prepare for this final campaign in the 220-pound weight class, and has started off a fairly successful year. His record sits at 12-4 this year, and he has a tournament title under his belt after winning the Saber Invitational in late December.
“He really worked hard in the off season. He went to camp, wrestled in a couple of tournaments, and that’s shown this year,” Clinton head coach Dustin Caldwell said. “He’s had a couple hiccups, but not everyone is going 51-0. He’s just got to peak at the right time, just like last year.”
Randall is just one of the seniors who will be eyeing that state tournament spot in the next few weeks. Seniors like Kale Anderson, Trevor Bitner and Jasper Luckritz will be vying for a chance to get the same experience that Randall did at Wells Fargo Arena last year.
For now, it’s just keeping his nose down and working.
“[I’m trying to ] just keep working hard and not think about it,” Randall said. “Just work through what I need to do.”
He’s come a long way since starting with the River Kings, and he knows that. He just wants to leave his mark on the River Kings wrestling program.
“He usually is a quiet kid who works hard,” Coach Caldwell said. “He had some discipline issues but it’s helping him grow as a person. He’s come a long way since his freshman year and I’m proud of him for that.”
The River Kings head to Bettendorf for their state-qualifying district meet on Feb. 15 to punch a ticket to Des Moines. The district wrestling meets are always a full house and a loud atmosphere, but it’s nothing Randall hasn’t experienced before.
He knows what to expect and he knows what he needs to do – it’s just time for him to do it.
“The crowd, they’re all over the place and crazy. It’s awesome and it’s packed and loud” Randall said. “You have to make sure you keep your mind right and focus on what you need to do.”
