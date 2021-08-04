CLINTON — Rayth Petersen stepped up to the plate with the game tied in extra innings and the bases loaded.
Then, he did what his team expected him to do.
Petersen hit a ball to left field for a walk-off RBI as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Normal Cornbelters in the 10th inning Tuesday at NelsonCorp Field in the team’s final home game of the regular season.
The LumberKings then finished the regular season Wednesday night with a 12-10 loss at Normal. Clinton finished 29-31, second overall in the West-Great River Division.
“Rayth always seems to be in the middle of things,” LumberKings manager Jack Dahm said. “It was good to see Jay (BeShears) get a couple hits. He’d been struggling a little bit. He struggled in the previous game in some key situations for us, so for him to come up with those clutch hits, he did a good job of slowing the game up and not trying to do too much. He’s a home run hitter and sometimes he gets a little big with his swing, but he really did a good job.”
The LumberKings were down 9-4 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, but Clinton rallied and a Jay BeShears RBI tied the game 9-9.
In the top of the ninth, Clinton native Jared Simpson struck out the side to give the LumberKings the momentum.
“How about Jared Simpson,” Dahm said. “He’s getting back to the guy he was at Iowa Western and that’s really good to see, to come in and dominate in front of his home crowd. He’s really been un-hittable his last four or five outings, so that was good to see.”
Clinton’s Tyler Dahm — son of Jack Dahm — nearly had a ball go over the fence for the win, but it fell harmlessly into the glove of the Normal outfielder, sending the game into extras.
In the top of the tenth, the LumberKings nearly sealed their own fate — a Normal runner scored on a wild pitch to give the Cornbelters a 10-9 advantage,
Clinton wasn’t done yet.
BeShears came in clutch again and tied the game 10-10 with another RBI, then Luke Ira took a walk to load the bases.
Then Petersen won the game.
“This is what we do at home,” Dahm said. “We didn’t play very good early on of course, made some errors. I think we were just going through it knowing that we had already secured the playoff spot, but we found a way to get it done and that was a heck of a comeback by the guys.”
Dahm praised the Clinton fan base, which filled most of the stands even into the late innings.
“Our guys have fallen in love with the fans of Clinton,” Dahm said. “The best thing is, the fans are so honest. They’ll let you know when you’re playing bad, but they stuck around, though. There’s not too many places where you’d have the place with that many people in the stands in a very long, drawn-out game, but they stayed here and helped us win that game.
“I can’t say enough about them and the passion that they have.”
BeShears and Daunte DeCello both had two RBIs, while Petersen, Brayden Frazier and Tyler Dahm all had one. Jakob Kirman got the start on the mound, pitching six innings with three runs (one earned) and four strikeouts. Sam Lavin got the win, pitching one inning with one hit, one earned run and one strikeout.
Now, the LumberKings turn their attention to a West-Great River Division Championship against the Cornbelters Thursday at Normal.
Whatever happens, Dahm said it’s been an incredible journey in year one in the Prospect League. He also praised general manager Ted Tornow with being a crucial part of the team’s success.
“What Ted Tornow’s done is absolutely amazing,” Dahm said. “What he’s done since since everything that’s taken place is incredible. His passion for Clinton, his passion for these players and his passion to make Clinton the place to be in the Prospect League — he’s done everything he said he would do for our players and for me. I’m just happy for him and the fans.”
