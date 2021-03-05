CAMANCHE — The Western Christian boys basketball team ended Camanche’s season in 2017.
The Indians don’t want to let that happen again.
The No. 7-seeded Indians (18-6) face the No. 2-seeded Wolfpack (19-5) in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal noon Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“It’s a much different team than we played in ‘17,” Camanche coach Josh Davis said. “That team was bigger and more deliberate. This is a small, run and gun team, so I think the matchups are very favorable. Both teams are willing to get up and down the floor, so it should be a really fun and entertaining game.”
Western Christian has three players that have double-figure scoring averages: Ty Van Essen (16.8 points per game), Wyatt Gulker (12.3) and Eli Van Essen (10). The team finished ranked No. 6 in the final Iowa prep basketball rankings.
The Indians will try to use their size advantage early.
“We want to keep (Indians senior Zayne Feller) involved early,” Davis said. “He had a great game the other night, he’s very capable of that. I don’t know if they have someone that could match up with him inside, so we really want to make sure we attack with him to start with and see if we can get him going.
“If we can keep the ball moving side-to-side, we’ll be able to get to the basket. They don’t have shot blockers down there, so if we can get to the rim and finish, we should be in good shape.”
Feller stands six-foot-four and averages 11.1 points per game with a team-high seven rebounds per game.
Indians leading scorer Zach Erwin (15.2 points per game) said the Indians will have to run, too.
“They’re a lot like Monticello,” Erwin said. “They like to get up and down, so I think it will be a fun game. We’re all just really excited and ready to get out there. We’re ready to go.”
This is the second state trip in a row for the Indians, and Camanche senior Jordan Lawrence said it’s been a special few years across all sports for the current seniors on the roster.
“We’ve been playing since really early elementary school and to keep this group together, we really haven’t lost much as a whole, so to make it back to state with this senior group and group of guys is just incredible for us,” Lawrence said. “This group has been a huge part of our success recently and the past few years.
“A while ago, Camanche was a laughing stock in a lot of sports, so to to see Camanche finally come around for this stretch of last few years has been awesome for this community.”
Lawrence said the coaches have been a big reason for team’s success, too.
“We’re used to being around them a ton, we respect them all and they respect us,” Lawrence said. “They really help us get better in the offseason. You can ask them anything, they’ll do anything for you. They’ve been a huge part of our success these past few years.”
The winner of the game will face the winner of No. 3 Des Moines Christian (21-2) and No. 6 Beckman Catholic (16-7) at noon March 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.