MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Wet track conditions and the forecast of more rain over night have led to the cancellation of the REBEL 5K, scheduled for Thursday, April 8 at Davenport Speedway.
The event was to feature the Haulin’ with Hoker Super Late Model East Series.
Weather permitting, the racing action [MM1] will return to the Davenport Speedway, next Thursday, April 15th, for the Lucas Oil MLRA Series. The open late models will be racing for a top prize of $5,000-to-win.
The late models will be joined on the track by Modifieds, SportMods, and the American Iron Racing Series. The pit gate opens at 3pm, the grandstand at 5pm, hotlaps are at 6pm, with racing to follow.
Tickets for the Lucas Oil MLRA race are $20 for adults, students and seniors $17 and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Pit passes are $35.
The Davenport Speedway is located at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport, Iowa.
For more information, visit our new DRT TRAK Racing Inc. Facebook page, or call (563) 652-5302.
