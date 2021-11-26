After a 2020 season with just five wrestlers, the Northeast wrestling program is coming in with 15 athletes on it's roster.
For head coach Drake Wawro, that's a huge positive and offers a challenge.
"[Our biggest obstacle this season] is gaining new experience and seeing success," Wawro said. "[Looking forward] to new faces and young wrestler improving every day and in every competition."
With that limited experience, there may be a learning curve for the Rebels. They're looking to a few key returners to lead the way.
Nathan Lorenzen is the biggest one there. Lorenzen finished third at districts last season and will be aiming to move on this year.
"Nate is a solid wrestler who came very close to making the state tournament last year," Wawro said. "He is also a senior so the younger wrestlers look up to him to lead by example."
With Lorenzen leading the way, the Rebel wrestling program can promise to be exciting this year.
"We have a lot of new wrestlers, which means inexperience," Wawro said. "But it also means we ahve a lot og people giving wrestling a chance.
"Fight, hustle, determination and growth. Everyone has difference goals, but we are looking for progress this year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.