GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast Rebels hosted Marquette Catholic on Thursday evening.
The Rebels were looking for their second consecutive win after defeating West Branch 4-0 on Monday. However, Marquette Catholic had different plans as they scored a goal within the first 20 minutes of the game.
Marquette then added a goal with 13:10 to go in the first half to make a 2-0 game. Cenady Soenksen responded, driving the ball and scoring off of an odd deflection by the defender to make it a 2-1 game with 9:24 to go in the half.
Marquette Catholic added one more goal before the end of the half to take a 3-1 lead into the half.
It was a different story in the second half as defense decided to take over the game. Neither team could get past the others defense and the goalkeepers were making save after save.
With under 10 to go, the Rebels Peighton Dolan was able to find the back of the net to make it a 3-2 game. The Rebels attempted to tie the game but Marquette Catholic was able to clear the ball every time to secure the win 3-2.
The Rebels are now 3-7 on the year.
