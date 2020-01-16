Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High 27F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will mix with rain at times overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.