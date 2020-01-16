GOOSE LAKE – Northeast girls’ basketball coach Johnny Driscoll doesn’t smile very often on the sidelines.
There were plenty of smiles – from him and his bench – on Thursday night. The Rebels snapped a two-game losing streak with a huge 83-31 victory over River Valley Conference opponent North Cedar in a rare Thursday night contest.
“The girls had fun, I had fun,” Driscoll said. “They did exactly what we’ve been preaching all year.”
The game was moved up due to inclement weather on Friday.
It was straight to business from the start. The Rebels had lost two in a row, one to No. 1 Cascade and one to an unranked Monticello team.
“We had a pretty stern talk before the game with the girls,” Driscoll said. “We weren’t happy with how we’ve played and how we practiced the last week. Before they walked through the doors, before the game even started, they had to get locked in.”
The Rebels jumped out, holding North Cedar scoreless for the first three minutes of the game as they put up points. In the first quarter alone, they had five steals and six offensive rebounds, generating an additional eight points on the scoreboard rom those two categories alone. They had a seven point lead by the quarter.
They ran away with the points in the second quarter, taking a 49-24 lead. That’s more points than they scored in either of their last two losses.
“It’s a confidence boost,” Driscoll said. “After the two game we’ve had, they needed that confidence boost. They were kind of down. They stepped up and played the way they’re supposed to.”
Another eight steals, six of which were converted, were notched in the second quarter. They held the Knights to just seven second half points, continuing to put up incredible offense. They were led by Fowler with 20, but all the Rebels contributed points and multiple had double digits.
An impressive 23 offensive boards didn’t hurt, either.
“They want to fight for the ball,” Driscoll said. “We teach that as soon as the ball goes up, you have to go for the ball. If you have to fight your teammates for it then so be it.”
The Rebels improve to 8-5 on the season and have a challenge coming their way one Saturday. They welcome No. 14 West Liberty to their home floor in a game they’ve been looking forward to for a while.
They have yet to take down a ranked opponent, but hope to carry over the momentum from their big win Thursday night into their next matchuo.
“Come in ready to play from the start,” Driscoll said. “We’ve told them from day one, it doesn’t matter who you play, you have to come out ready. Same concept.”
Cold shooting, late turnovers sink Rebel boys
The Northeast boys had a tough night. In a game with plenty of opportunities, they fell 44-38 to North Cedar.
The first time they saw the Knights on Dec. 3, the Rebels came away with the 58-38 victory.
The Rebels came out of the gates a little sloppy. In the first eight minutes, Northeast turned the ball over five times. North Cedar capitalized on those turnovers three times and took a 15-9 lead – one that they would never relinquish.
They Rebels continued to be a step slow on defense, allowing North Cedar drives and open outside shots. More than anything, the Rebels were super cold from the field. Even when they got offensive rebounds they struggled to put them back up.
They trailed by 12 in the middle of the third quarter when Cade Hughes got the ball in the corner and put it up, sinking the first three of the second half for the Rebels and cutting the lead to single digits.
Next way down, Hughes got it again and sank the three, heading into the final quarter down just 24-28.
Before they were two minutes in, Hughes sank yet another, going 3-for-3 over a four minute span. That cut the deficit to just 36-24. By 2:00, a pair of free throws from Dakota Stevenson cut it down to one.
That’s as close as they would get, though. North Cedar scored on the next possession, and then Dawson Rickords answered.
Another bucket by the Knights and a free throw and the lead was back to four. As the clock ticked to under a minute, the Knights were called for an offensive foul. After some post-whistle action, the officials doled out a technical foul and sent the Rebels to the line, trailing 42-38.
The cold offense that had plagued them the entire game showed as both free throws were missed. They failed to score in the remaining minute, despite a pair of possessions.
The Rebels extend a losing streak to three games and fall to 7-5
Both varsity squads have Friday off, returning to action on Saturday evening. Weather pending, they’ll welcome West Liberty to their home court for a varsity doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
