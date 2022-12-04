GOOSE LAKE – Northeast picked up their second win of the season after a 17 point fourth quarter led them to a 58-48 win over the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks on Saturday.
After one quarter of play, the Rebels trailed 18-14 with Emma Kjergaard leading the way with six points. However, the unsuccessful plays began to pile up to begin the second quarter with both teams struggling to score.
Emily Erwin and Kaitlyn Hansen each grabbed two points to even things out at 18. Kjergaard gave the Rebels the lead back with a nice mid range bucket.
Northeast closed out the first half in strong fashion, using gritty rebounding to help with second chance opportunities. The Rebels led 34-27 at the half.
The third quarter was a tough one for the Rebels as they struggled with turnovers. The Hawks were able to scrap together a couple of scores and pull within three early in the quarter.
Leah Mangelsen was able to get a floater to go for the Rebels first bucket of the night. It was a defensive battle through six minutes of the second half but the Rebels continued to hold on their lead.
The Hawks began to surge towards the end of the quarter, scoring a couple times in the last minute to pull within two points, 41-39 heading into the final quarter.
Fouls were a problem in the second half with both Mangelsen and Alyssa Fowler each had four. Molly Munck was fouled on a three point attempt and she was able to drain all three free throws to give the Rebels their first points of the quarter.
Mangelsen made a nice mid ranger to give Northeast a four point lead. On the ensuing possession, Munck was once again fouled on a three pointer, this time making two of three to give her 16 points on the day.
The Rebels were able to pull away late in the quarter to get the win 58-48. They are 2-0 to open the season.
“The girls played a great game against a tough Mid-Prairie squad. We got into foul trouble early but we had girls come off of the bench who stepped in and played very well. Overall it was a great team win by our girls today,” Northeast head coach Johnny Driscoll said. “They are a great group of girls who have really bought into the team mindset. We never know who’s going to step up each game for us, but regardless of who they are, each person in our program is very key to our success.”
Mangelsen and Kjergaard added to Muncks nice performance with 15 and 11 points respectively.
The Rebels play again on Tuesday night at home.
