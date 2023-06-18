CLINTON – The Northeast Rebels defeated the Prince of Peace Irish 10-0 at Nelson Corp Field in a local clash on Saturday afternoon.
For the Rebels they were coming off of a doubleheader sweep at Anamosa two days prior and they looked to get back on the right track.
They got off on the right foot early on as they scored one run in the top of the first and added six more in the second inning to blow things open, 7-0.
The pitching began to settle in for both sides as Isaiah Espey was dealing for the Rebels, throwing shut out ball. His offense added another run to their lead in the fourth inning to extend that lead to eight.
Espey continued to deal the rest of the way before the Rebels ended the game scoring a run in both the top of the sixth and seventh innings to pick up the 10-0 mercy rule win.
Leading the way offensively for the Rebels was Jimmy Weispfenning and Clayton Meyermann. Weispfenning went three for four, scoring three runs, driving in one run and stealing a base. Meyermann led the team with three RBI on the day.
Espey locked it down on the mound, going all six innings and striking out three batters while allowing just five hits.
Northeast moves to 5-8 on the year and will host Monticello in a doubleheader on Thursday evening beginning at 5 p.m.
For the Irish this was their final home game for seniors Brody Dehner and Elijah Patterson.
Their record moves to 3-12 on the year and they will play at Springville on Thursday night.
