DAVENPORT - For the Northeast Rebels, the third time was the charm.
After losing to the Camanche basketball team twice in the regular season, the Rebels came out and handled the Storm 54-41 in dominating fashion on Tuesday night in the Class 2A District 6 final at Davenport Central High School.
"I'm really proud of them," Northeast head coach Brandon Hansen said after the win. "That's what I told them all week - we have to come out here and do our business and in the end, we'll come out on top. Tonight it happened."
The Rebels had experienced composure from the first whistle. As soon as the final buzzer went off, they celebrated their win.
"I knew it was going to be a loud gym and staying calm through the whole game was definitely helpful," Northeast senior Cade Hughes said. "Knowing to calm ourselves down when the game starts getting going fast, that was definitely a key to our play."
The Storm, who spent a lot of the season ranked in Class 2A, struggled to score all night. It was one of their lowest scoring games of the season.
"Our guys battled," Camanche head coach Josh Davis said. "They were terrific this season getting through injuries. It stinks coming up short, I love those guys and wish this was something better for them."
Coming out of the gates in the third quarter, Michael Delzell hit the Storm’s first three of the night.
Two possession’s later, Zane Witt carefully jumped over teammate Tucker Dickherber to pull down an offensive rebound and lay it in, cutting the lead to just one point.
The Rebels had the five point lead heading into the fourth, and then Cade Hughes hit a huge three to extend it to eight.
"We got our confidence going, we've got our momentum," Hughes said. "Teammates and coaches, they're not on you for shooting a bad shot. When we're making them, we get that momentum going into making those future shots as well."
Then a Camanche turnover and a Hayden Lee three.
Michael Delzell took it and ran the ball to the hoop, cutting the just garnered 11-point Rebel lead to nine and head coach Josh Davis called a timeout.
"They went small and they started hitting threes," Josh Davis said. "It was tough with two posts. A lot of times we've gone big early and came back with guards after, but we just never got it going with our four-guard lineup."
But it was Hughes who scored next, hitting another three to send the Rebels back up 45-33.
With under two minutes to go, the Storm trailed by ten. They had to resort to sending the Rebels to the line. The Rebels had the game from there.
"We did a great job of battling back all night," Josh Davis said. "We'd get back in it, we'd miss a layup and they'd get a three. Get back within three, they'd get a layup. We had our chances to get back in it and I thought the tide had changed for us, we just could not get a shot to fall."
Camanche had to battle to even be within striking distance after the first half of play.
The first quarter the Storm were finding most of their point production from the post. Four of their first six came off of offensive rebounds and free throws by Zane Witt and Damarion Honaker, with another coming off of a drive by Adam Dunlap.
On the other end, the Northeast guards were having a hay day. Threes from Hayden Lee and Cade Hughes helped the Rebels jump to a 13-6 lead within the first six minutes. In that stretch, Hughes had eight.
At the end of the quarter, Northeast led 15-6. The Rebels even scored first to start the second off a drive by Carter Pataska to take a double-digit lead.
"I thin k t's their senior leadership and the confidence they have," Coach Hansen said. "Hayden [Lee] went through a spurt there where he wasn't shooting very well, and we told him to just keep shooting. Eventually, they start falling."
Cade Hughes led the scoring with 16, while Carter Pataska ended with 12 and Hayden Lee another 10.
Zane Witt had 11 for the Storm, while Michael Delzell finished with seven.
The Storm finish their season 18-5 and say goodbye to seniors Zach Erwin, Michael Delzell, Kaiden Jenkins, Tucker Dickherber, and Adam Dunlap.
"It's tough," Davis said. "I love those guys, and they never really had their chance for two straight years with battling injuries. They've answered every time I've asked them to, tonight was just one too many."
The Rebels (16-8) will take on Mid-Prairie on Saturday at Muscatine High School for a chance at the state tournament. The Rebels have played Mid-Prairie once before this season, falling in OT to the undefeated Golden Hawks.
But that's nothing new. Of their eight losses, six of them were by single digits and five of the were by six points or less.
"It builds confidence," Brandon Hansen said. "When it is a close game, they've already been there. When the crowd starts getting into it, they keep their composure and play as a team."
