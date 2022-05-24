Northeast hosted Anamosa in their first home game of the season and the Rebels started right where they left off yesterday, exploding for 12 runs to defeat Anamosa 12-2.
The Rebels got on the board first in the first inning with a bases loaded single by Alivia Chambers. Another run would score to make it an early two run lead.
“It’s huge. This is a pitcher who struck us out 23 times in the first game last year, so they wanted a little bit of revenge,” Head coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “They did a great job of adjusting. They’ve seen two different kinds of pitching and they’re on attack mode.”
Madison Kluever got the start for Northeast, and she was rolling. She allowed a run in the top of the second, but excellent pitching got her team out of the jam.
“She is huge. She pitched us to the state tournament as an eighth grader and was injured last year but now she is back this year. She puts us at another level. The kids really believe in her.” Eversmeyer said.
The Rebels would answer in the third inning. Scoring three runs, including two off the bat of Jeorgia Neumann, the freshman shortstop, who tripled to bring the runners in and give her team a 5-1 lead.
Kluever would continue to deal, striking out two more batters in the fourth inning and keep it a four-run lead.
“I was feeling good, and I knew I could rely on my teammates behind me. They have my back no matter what.” Kluever said.
A double by Brynnlin Kroymann made it 6-1 before Kluever got a hold of one on the offensive side of things, hitting a two-run bomb to left field to make it a seven-run game.
“That felt great, it felt like it was over right away.” Kluever said.
Anamosa would get another run back in the top of the sixth but that didn’t faze the Rebels.
“I feel like we got the bats on the ball well and we just knew what we had to do when we got up there.” Kluever said.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Rebel offense caught fire once again as Elizabeth Chambers started the scoring with an RBI single.
“That’s just how we roll. We’ve really been working our offensive side really hard. It’s just awesome to see it already coming together two games in.” Leah Mangelson said.
Kluever adds to her huge day with another RBI single to make it 10-2 and stays red hot on both offense and defense.
Mangelson stepped into the box, after striking out twice so far today, she was ready and she did not miss her pitch, hitting a two-run home run to center field to seal the deal for the Rebels and mercy rule the Blue Raiders.
“I was pretty mad being struck out twice, so I wanted to send one out and finish the deal,” Leah Mangelson said. “It was awesome just looking at everyone being so excited, and the fans cheering is just a different feeling.” Mangelson said.
Big time home runs were the difference in this one with the Rebels finding the right spot on the bat every time.
“They were huge. They actually blew the game open. When the pressure is off these guys are really really dangerous.” Eversmeyer said.
The depth showed as it was team win up and down the line up. This makes it two straight wins for the Rebels as they are off to a 2-0 start.
“Just the tenacity and the depth. I really love that we can go to the bench, and everyone is ready for their opportunity to attack in the moment.” Eversmeyer said.
The Rebels will play again on Thursday when they host West Branch at 6:30.
