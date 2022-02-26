MUSCATINE– The Northeast boys basketball team looked out of rhythm on the first four possessions - two shots that flew a foot over the rim and then two consecutive turnovers.
It was characteristic of their night on Saturday.
The Rebels fell 74-43 on Saturday in the Class 2A substate final to Mid-Prairie at Muscatine High School, ending their season one game short of the state tournament.
”I think the kids were uptight,” Northeast head coach Brandon Hansen said after the game. Hansen is in his third season as head coach for the Rebels. “You know, we were loose and we looked loose in warm ups, but then game time started and I think we got rushed and kids got uptight. We saw those first two shots ricochet off the backboard and it was kind of a shell-shock.”
The Rebels struggled the first quarter to find openings against a powerful Mid-Prairie team. Senior Cade Hughes pushed the first points across the board for the Rebels, but not until three minutes in when he hit a free throw. Hughes hit the first shot from the field, too, hitting a three nearly five minutes into the game.
The Golden Hawks had a double-digit lead quickly, but a couple plays by Northeast freshman Gavin Kramer cut the lead to seven by the time the first quarter was done.
After heading into the second half with a 19-point deficit, the Rebels worked up a little momentum once again. Senior Carter Pataska scored the first five points out of the half, cutting the lead to 14.
But the threes keep dropping for the Golden Hawks. Twelve of them to be exact. Every time the Rebels took A step forward, they sent them two steps back.
“They have players one through five,” senior Carter Pataska said. “There’s not a player on the team that can’t shoot, can’t dribble. They play so well together and their press is very hard to manipulate.”
A three ended the third quarter and gave Mid-Prairie the 25-point advantage.
“We had our hands up in their stuff,” Pataska said. “They just shot over us, they‘re a great shooting team.”
The Rebels end their season 16-9 seven seniors from their roster: Hayden Lee, Kael Parson, Carter Pataska, Cade Hughes, Ty Hudson, Tyler Hines and Trey Hall.
“Technically, on paper, we weren’t even supposed to be here,” Brandon Hansen said. “But, the senior leadership going into Wilton and Camanche, it just shined through. I told the kids towards the end, let’s just go out with our heads heled high and finish on a high-note.”
The Rebels won three games in the Class 2A bracket to get to the game Saturday night, including avenging two regular season losses against Wilton and Camanche.
“I was extremely proud of my teammates, freshmen through seniors,“ Carter Pataska said. ”We worked very hard to be where we’re at.”
