GOOSE LAKE - It was a windy Wednesday evening as Northeast hosted Cascade in a low scoring affair that saw the Rebels pick up the victory 3-0.
"Really well. We have a little saying where we ask them how the weather is and they answer back with perfect." Northeast head coach Travis Eversmeyer said. "It doesn't matter what the conditions are. It is the same for both teams and you can't get wrapped up in it."
The wind was blowing in as nothing hit in the air was going to get out the ball park in Goose Lake. The best way through was to hit the ball on the ground and that is exactly what the Rebels did in the early parts of the game. Getting singles to slowly build a lead.
The Rebels loaded the bases early on but only squeezed two runs out of it to take an early 2-0 lead.
"With this wind we hitting down and hard all day. We found some holes and had the bases loaded. Probably an inning we could have blown the doors off if it was a normal day, but we had to go station to station." Eversmeyer said.
After that neither team got into much of a rhythm, with both teams going 1-2-3 in both the third and fourth innings, struggling to generate much offense.
Danica Eberhart started the game for the Rebels and she was having no trouble at all, cruising through the first four innings.
An error gave the Cougars a base runner to start the top of the fifth. A pop up bunt to the catcher Brynnlin Kroymann made the first out of the inning.
"She [Brynnlin Kroymann] is so good at popping behind home plate. Tonight she knew everything was going to blow back to her so tonight even the pop ups she was in charge of." Eversmeyer said.
Eberhart stayed calm and escaped the fifth inning without a blemish as the Rebels stayed up 3-0.
A one out walk gave the Cougars another base runner but yet again Kroymann made a play on the ball in front of home plate and recorded an out to help get her team to the bottom half of the inning.
The bottom of the sixth was a crucial inning for the Rebels as Kroymann led things off with a single that just snuck past the shortstop. Kroymann stole second base and advanced to third with a passed ball.
Leah Mangelsen bunted a perfect ball down the line, drawing a throw to first base and getting the runner to come home and grab a crucial insurance run to make it 3-0.
"At the end that crucial safety squeeze bunt by Leah to get an insurance run going into the seventh inning made it easier to breathe a little bit. Overall I was really pleased." Eversmeyer said.
The Rebels offense couldn't get anything else going and went to the top of the seventh with a three run lead.
Eberhart got into some trouble in the seventh, giving up a pair of singles that gave the Cougars first and third with two outs. Eberhart stayed in there and made her pitches count, escaping that jam and completing the complete game shutout.
"Danica was awesome. She gave us a chance, kept the ball down and they fielded behind her." Eversmeyer said.
The 3-0 win was a big bounce back win for the Rebels after Tuesday nights 6-4 loss to West Liberty.
"We don't have time to dwell on stuff. For them to reach the goals they want and to have the season they want they have to bounce back and tonight they just showed how resilient they are." Eversmeyer said.
