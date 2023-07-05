GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast Rebels hosted Marquette Catholic in the first round of the IGHSAU Class 2A softball tournament on Wednesday evening and the Rebels did not hold back, picking up a five inning, 10-0 win.
This one came with its problems as their was no power to run lights or the scoreboard after a storm rolled through a couple hours prior to the game. However, the show went on without no power and Northeast made sure to get the game over as quickly as they could.
Northeast’s ace, Madison Kluever, was on the mound for the Rebels in this one and she was nothing short of excellent, beginning the game with a 1-2-3 inning including two strikeouts.
In the bottom of the inning, Kluever and Emma Kjergaard led off the game by being hit by a pitch before Leah Mangelsen singled in the first run of the game. Kjergaard then scored on a passed ball and Northeast led 2-0 after one inning.
Kluever struck out five batters over the next two innings to bring her total to seven on the day through three innings.
In the bottom of the third, Kjergaard led off the inning with a double. Two more Rebels reached base and the bases were loaded with one out. Kaitlyn Hansen drove one to the left centerfield gap to score two and double their lead, 4-0.
After two Marquette Catholic base runners reached to start the fourth, the Rebels worked their way out of the jam with great pitching and great defense to keep it 4-0.
Freshman Alivia Chambers got the Rebels going in the bottom of the fourth with a home run off of the left field foul pole to extend their lead to five. Mangelsen, Ella Trenkamp and Hansen all added RBI of their own in the inning to extend the lead to 8-0.
For the fourth time on the night, Kluever pitched a 1-2-3 inning to close out the fifth. She went five innings while giving up one hit and one walk.
The long ball stayed true for the Rebels in the bottom of the fifth as Piper Isbell hit a no doubter to left field to make it 9-0. Kluever then called game with a one out home run to left centerfield to end the game at 10-0 and send Northeast to the second round of the playoffs.
