GOOSE LAKE - The Class 2A Northeast Rebels hosted the Class 4A Davenport North Lions in a doubleheader action on Tuesday evening as the Rebels looked to add to their season win total.
In game one they got off on the right foot as leadoff hitter Madison Kluever hit a home run right after pitching a clean top of the first to give the Rebels an early 1-0 lead. They added a couple more runs before Leah Mangelsen hit a home run in the bottom of the second inning to extend the lead to 5-0.
Cadence Driscoll kept the home run party coming in the bottom of the third, hitting a leadoff home run to dead center field. Northeast was not done in the third inning, scoring a run on a drop third strike before Emma Kjergaard doubled in two more runs to extend the lead to 9-0.
Mangelsen kept the inning alive with an RBI single before Driscoll got another RBI in the inning with a single to make it an 11-0 game in the third inning.
Kluever locked down the fort on the mound for the Rebels, allowing just one run in the fourth inning before sealing the mercy rule victory in the fifth inning to give Northeast the 11-1 win.
The Rebels will host Monticello in doubleheader action on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.
