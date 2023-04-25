GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast Rebels hosted nine other schools for their Rebel Relays on Monday evening. The Rebels also recognized their senior track athletes ahead of the meet.
The Rebels hosted Camanche and Prince of Peace on top of the seven other schools. In the boys competition, the Rebels took second with 134 total points, Camanche placed fifth with 75 and Prince of Peace placed ninth with 10 points.
The Rebels started things off with a win in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle as Corbin Knutsen, Alex Everson, Asa Cox and Cole Johnson ran a 1:06.76.
Talib Bird followed it up with a 10.95 second 100 meter dash to place first in that event. Carter Jargo added a win in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.34 seconds. Jargo later placed second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.24.
Sawyer Schmidt, Jimmy Weispfenning, Santiago De La Cruz and Bird ran a 44.87 4x100 to come in second place in the event. Schmidt, Grant Gray, Bird and Weispfenning also placed second in the 800 meter sprint medley.
Finally for the Rebel boys team, Clayton Meyermann took second in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, four inches.
For the Storm boys team, Garrett Schultz was the lone first place finisher, winning the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 5.5 inches. His teammate Gavin Baker took second with a jump of 17 feet, 9.5 inches.
Ethan Schultz, Josh Wiersema, Tyson Seeser and Andrew Butt took second in the distance medley with a time of 3:56.29.
The Storm had a few other third place finishes as well.
For the girls, the Storm took third with 89.5 points. Northeast was right behind them with 85 total points to place fourth while Prince of Peace finished in seventh with 20 points.
Camanche started things out winning the 800 sprint medley with Ella Blinkinsop, Grace Nauman, Grace Sanderson and Jeorgia Neumann running a 1:57.49.
Neumann, Celina Hermann, Blinkinsop and Sanderson combined for a 1:53.55 4x200 meter relay to win the event for their second win of the day. Herman later placed second in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:17.04.
Blinkinsop, Hermann, Nauman and Sanderson ran a 52.18 second 4x100 to win the event for their third relay win of the day.
For Northeast, they started off with a win in the 4x800 with Grace Ketelsen, Teryn Hansen, Faith Ketelsen and Rieley Burken running a 10:53.49.
Paige Holst then won the 100 and 400 meter dashes with times of 12.89 seconds and 1:02.31, respectively. Holst then went on to win the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.14 seconds to complete the three event sweep.
Alivia Chambers placed second in the 100 meter dash right behind Holst with a time of 13.43 seconds.
Finally for the Rebels, Alyssa Fowler cleared four feet, eight inches to place second in the high jump.
Sarah Moeller swept both the discus and shot put events for Prince of Peace, throwing 112 feet, eight inches and 35 feet, five inches respectively.
