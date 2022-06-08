GOOSE LAKE – Northeast fell in a pitchers battle with Monticello 2-1 on Wednesday night.
The offense was hard to come by but Panthers jumped on the Rebels to get an early 2-0 lead and that was all they needed.
The Rebels pitched nearly a perfect game the rest of the way out but the offense could not be found as they struggled for the first four innings to get many base runners.
In the bottom of the fifth the Rebels offense finally started to get going, hitting a couple of singles to reach base. They finally came across the plate when a ball got passed the Panthers catcher to bring a run home and cut into the lead.
An inning later the Rebels got a one out single but were unable to bring the runner home and went into the seventh down one.
The Panthers got a couple of runners on base through an error and a walk but the Rebels pitching continued to be shut down and they got out of the inning still down one.
In the bottom of the seventh the Rebels worked some two out magic with a single and then an umpire interference call that put two runners on. However, the Rebels could not bring a run home to tie the game and they fell 2-1.
They are back in action Thursday and Friday night at home. On Thursday they host Tipton at 7 p.m. and on Friday they host local foe Clinton at 5 p.m.
