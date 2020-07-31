FORT DODGE - The Northeast softball team ended their phenomenal 2020 season and state run on Friday afternoon, falling to Louisa-Muscatine in the Class 2A consolation game, finishing fourth in the state.
The Rebels earned the school's first ever state berth this season, and the first for any girls' program outside of track/cross country. It's head coach Travis Eversmeyer's second year back at the helm of the program, and the veteran group of athletes cruised to a 19-2 regular season.
"It's their commitment to all year round softball," Eversmeyer said about the team. "And their commitment to each other, staying behind each other in hard times and good. They just come to work, like I've said all year round. It's just a great group."
The beat Central Springs in walk-off fashion this Tuesday to move on to the Final Four of the 2A state tournament before falling to No. 1 ranked North Linn.
The capped off their season on Friday afternoon, blanked 8-0 by the No. 2 ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons.
"[This means] a ton," senior Bree Mangelsen said. "We're always together and getting all those nail biters, hitting the bumps in the road throughout the years, it makes it mean more to get here."
The Falcons jumped out to the early lead, adding a run in the first inning. From there, they scored two runs in each of the next three to increase that advantage to 7-0. They plated the final run in the sixth inning.
The Rebels' offense stayed quiet, only managing two hits on the night. One came off the bat of Makenna McDonald and one from pitcher Madison Kluever.
The Falcons, meanwhile, managed seven hits and drew three walks throughout the game.
The Northeast Rebels finish the 2020 season 20-4 and fourth in the state. They lose seniors Claire Abbott, Makenna McDonald, Audrey Morris, Bree Mangelsen, and Alyssa Pessman.
"We always focused on the moment," Bree Mangelsen said about the season. "We always focused on winning every pitch, winning every ball we're going to have. Eversmeyer preached all year, one game at a time, one pitch at a time, winning each moment. We definitely won the moments.
"It's unreal. I don't know if we ever had this much attention drawn to us at one time. I think it's a shift that will move on in Northeast girls history in any sport honestly."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.