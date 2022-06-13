CAMANCHE – It was a back and forth battle between Northeast and Camanche on Monday night. Although the Storm got on the board first, it was the Rebels who picked up the 5-4 win.
Neither offense found a rhythm in the first inning but it was the Storm who found it first in the second inning. A ground rule double put two runners in scoring position before a passed ball scored the first run of the game. A single then made it an early 2-0 lead for the Storm.
Three walks in the top of the third loaded the bases for the Rebels with only one out. Caleb Gruhn stayed hot, doubling in two runs to tie the game at two. Clayton Meyermann singled in a couple of runs to give the Rebels a 4-2 lead.
Mike Deizell made it a 4-3 game in the bottom half of the inning with a leadoff home run that was scorched out to deep right center field. An RBI single for the Storm tied the game at four a piece heading into the fourth inning.
Neither team could muster up any hits in the fourth inning and this game stayed tied at four. A one out triple by Gruhn put him in prime scoring position. He scored on a fielders choice to the shortstop.
The Storm got their leadoff man aboard in the bottom of the fifth inning, but he would get gunned out at second base trying to steal. Both teams would not have much offensive luck over the next inning and a half and went into the bottom of the seventh with the Rebels up 5-4.
The Storm got their leadoff runner on once again in the seventh but great defense by the Rebels put this one to bed as they picked up a much needed rivalry win to split the season series with the Storm.
The Storm play again Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against Regina Catholic. While the Rebels host West Liberty at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night as well.
