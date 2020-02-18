BELLEVUE – The Northeast girls basketball team knew Bellevue would be a tough team to face in the Class 2A regional. They had lost to them twice in the regular season River Valley Conference games, afterall.
But the Comets were a problem for the Rebels once again on Tuesday night in Bellevue, taking down Northeast 62-50 in the Class 2A Regional.
“We tried some new offenses, we just didn’t take care of the ball,” head coach Johnny Driscoll said after the postseason loss. It’s Driscoll’s first season at the helm of the program. “I think the nerves got us a little bit. Thought after the first few minutes they would be gone.”
Coming out of the locker room at halftime down by eight points, the Rebels were still within reaching distance. But, their normal high-energy was flat, with nerves and emotion getting the best of them.
“We try to boost their confidence,” Driscoll said. “When someone gets down we have to try to pick them up. We just came out flat, nervous.”
A three and another outside jumper from the Comets took that lead and extended it quickly, while the Rebels struggled with turnovers. They ended with 16 in the second half alone.
The defense stepped up and made some moves. Driscoll extended the zone to foul court and then the Rebels forced three straight turnovers and put in a couple of transition buckets.
“We stepped up the press a little farther,” Driscoll said. “At that point, we were kind of in panic mode and had to do something. It worked out at that point.”
The run cut the lead to 41-33.
It looked like the momentum was going to continue for Northeast, but four straight offensive rebounds by the Comets and three consecutive turnovers and the energy deflated once again.
The Comets pulled down nine offensive boards throughout the last 16 minutes of play, many of which turned into points.
“We struggle with rebounding every time we play them,” Driscoll said. “We just have to box out. The shot goes up, we have to get the rebound, it has to be our ball.”
The Rebels actually jumped out to the dominant start, their defense holding Bellevue to just five points in the first quarter to give them the seven points advantage. The Comets turned things around to score 23 in the second quarter and take the 28-21 lead into halftime.
The Rebels say goodbye to seniors Claire Abbott, Bree Mangelsen and Jaden Smith.
“They’re the best kids,” Driscoll said through emotion on Tuesday night. “You couldn’t ask for better role models. This is tough.”
Northeast ends it’s season 11-11 in Driscoll’s first year. See a season recap on the girls’ basketball spotlight page on 12.
