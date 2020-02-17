CASCADE – When the Northeast boys basketball team met the Tipton Tigers in mid-December, they walked away with a 25-point win.
It was a similar story to kick off the postseason, with the Rebels routing the Tigers 71-50 in the Class 2A District 8 opener in Cascade on Monday night.
“We played clean basketball, we played great defense,” head coach Brandon Hansen said. “The defense turned into some easy baskets for us and it really got us going.”
It was in the Rebels’ hands from the get-go. Northeast came out firing on all cylinders, a super patient offense featuring multiple reversals, offensive rebounds, attacks and thee-point shots.
“It’s always been preached that we need to slow down a little bit,” Hansen said. “It’s nice that we can get out and run but sometimes we just really need to bring it back in and run and offense.”
A three from Grant Rickertsen and Cade Hughes, paired with lane work from Hughes and Judd Swanton catapulted the Rebels to an 11-2 lead, forcing a Tipton timeout just five minutes into the game.
The timeout didn’t stifle the Rebels. Their aggressive full-court zone started forcing tips and turnovers, and that translated into transition points on the other end. A pair of layups from Grant Rickertsen and they capped off another 6-0 run in just one minute. Rickertsen ended with a team-high 18 points.
By halftime the Rebels had a 36-18 lead and had gotten some of their substitutions to the floor.
The Rebels came out of the half a little slow, committing multiple turnovers and allowing drives into the lane on their defensive possessions. By the time the fourth quarter started, their lead was down to just 11 points.
“We weren’t focused or valuing the basketball,” Hansen said. “And on defense we got a little lacodasical and they got some easy baskets. We knew we had to lock it back down.”
Hansen took them aside in between quarters and reiterated to them that patience was going to be key. They needed to play the way they played in the first half.
“I told the boys that we’re still up, we just have to slow ourselves down and take care of the ball,” Hansen said.
They refocused out of the break and got aggressive on defense once more. Judd Swanton powered it up from the middle of the lane, then pulled down an offensive rebound to give them an extra play, which also ended in points for him.
“If we can get away with poking it out and still getting it, more power to them,” Hansen said.
They forced a couple more turnovers and Swanton scored once more. Then Trey McAleer capped it off with a big three to shoot them back to a 19-point lead and cap off an 11-2 run.
The Rebels (13-9) will now have to face the No. 4 ranked Monticello Panthers, who they’ve seen twice this year in conference play. Each contest ended in the favor of the Panthers, the first time by 15 points and the second by 19.
“Patience,” Hansen said. “They’re a patient team and we need to be just as patient. We can’t go down and just jack up shots – we have to play their kind of basketball.”
